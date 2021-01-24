The Okanagan Regional Library is hosting a pair of challenges designed to get kids to try different activities this winter.
The Hot Cocoa Colouring Challenge for children up to age five includes such activities as going on a hike, reading a book about colours and helping to make a recipe. After an activity is done, kids colour a mug. When all the mugs are coloured, children enter a draw for a prize.
The Winter Bingo Challenge is for school-age kids and teens. Activities include reading about a place you’ve never been, drawing a favourite memory and going on a virtual field trip to a museum or favourite landmark.
Participants mark off a square when an activity is complete and can enter a draw when they’ve filled in enough squares.
On the web: orl.bc.ca/hot-cocoa-colouring-challenge or orl.bc.ca/winter-bingo-challenge.