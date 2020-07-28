The world’s first postage stamp, Britain’s “Penny Black,” went on sale in May 1840. Other countries soon followed, printing early “classic stamps” that usually featured monarchs, coat of arms, or numerals of value. Not very thrilling subjects, but that didn’t stop people from enthusiastically collecting them; a new hobby was born. Mistakes in printing also appeared, and searching for the rare or unusual became an international treasure hunt.
In 1851, the German state of Baden began its new postal program with stamps depicting a large numeral. The paper colour matched the value; 6 kreuzer was green, 9 kreuzer was rose. Possibly because a 9 is easily confused with a 6 if the sheet is inverted, some 9 kreuzers were made in green. Isn’t that thrilling?
Well the collectors thought so. Four of these were discovered; my Scott Catalogue lists their value at $1,300,000. Thrill update- a fifth one was found in 2019 in an American family’s collection, innocently mounted in an album under G for Germany.
Soon another error was produced by a similar printing mistake- the elusive Treskilling Yellow of Sweden. Wow, stamp collecting doesn’t get more exciting than this.
A series of stamps, 3 skillings to 24 skillings, featuring the national coat of arms, also had a specific colour for each. The 3 was green, the 8 was yellow. A mix-up resulted in a yellow 3 skilling stamp. A school boy found one on an envelope in his grandmother’s attic; no others have ever been found. The last reported auction price for this oops was $2,300,000.
Britain has suffered the indignity of a missing queen’s head in errors of two different issues in the 1960s. That’s not as embarrassing as the 1964 Polish 20 groszy Olympics stamp that missed the colour red, leaving a poor long jumper without shorts. (Value about $150).
Canada had its own dramatic misstep with the 1959 St. Lawrence Seaway opening stamp. The central eagle and maple leaf design was printed upside down on about 300 stamps. Mrs. Mildred Mason was first to notice this when handling a sheet of 30 stamps at the Winnipeg office where she worked. The post office was slow to admit the error.
Then a bank clerk in Picton, Ont. purchased 50 of them, but used them for mail until only 22 remained. The press reported the error and the search was on. A Winnipeg joker didn’t help matters by cutting the centres out of ordinary Seaway stamps, inverting them, and then using them on his mail. The value of an undamaged, undoctored Seaway invert is now over $10,000, so it is still worth keeping an eye out; there haven’t been 300 found.
The story of the inverted 1962 U.S. Dag Hammarskjold memorial stamp has a very different ending. It was found out that about 400 of the stamps had been run through the colour press upside down, so these stamps have an odd blank area beside the U.N. building pictured. The fact that I have a pair of these sitting on my desk in front of me should lead you to guess that this is not another rags to riches tale.
In this case, someone reported finding mis-printed stamps, and the U.S. Postal Service made the cruel and unprecedented decision to print a full run of the errors as well, “so now every boy in the country can have one.” (Their words, not mine). The finders of the rarities were furious, as they watched their treasure’s values dissolve. My Scott catalogue lists U.S. #1203 at 20c, U.S. #1204 (error) at 20c.
So if there is a lesson here, it would be:
1. Keep a sharp eye out for funny looking stamps.
2. If you find something, be careful who you tell!
Postage Paid is a column penned collectively by the Penticton Stamp Club.