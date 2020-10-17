Rotarians teamed with well-known "celebrities" from the area for an international cornhole tournament, Saturday morning at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Through the magic of online, Penticton played a group of Rotarians from the Southern United States in a safe, socially-distanced contest which teamed a Rotarian with a celebrity.
Participating locally were Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, MP Richard Cannings, Penticton Herald editor James Miller, Lakeside general manager David Prystay and Penticton Coun. Katie Robinson.
The event was also tied in with #EndPolioNow, an international campaign by Rotary.