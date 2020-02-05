OVERVIEW: Talks of unity are carried over from last week affecting personal or global matters. The key will be to empower what is right and true. Calm the water of division as everyone needs a break. Discuss areas that would be mutually beneficial.
Make meetings more social by providing coffee and goodies. Look at alternate ways to handle stress; add some humour. Off-the-wall solutions can work to some degree at least to break any deadlocks. Restore faith in the future.
Tit for tat control issues are in the media. Power plays are exposed to show where there is wiggle room. Emotions intensify as the full moon approaches late saturday night to sun.
ARIES: Take time to weigh your options before jumping at the first one. You can do better now.
TAURUS: Look at the long term end game as you slowly bring about changes that will benefit.
GEMINI: Stand with those who stand with you. Refresh agreements in persona or business etc.
CANCER: Discuss the details before signing anything. Follow through on agreements as is.
LEO: Others like to be around you as you are always willing to lend a helping hand to them.
VIRGO: Decisions can be made to ease your situation. It seems funds are there for this now.
LIBRA: Your natural charm lightens the mood for others around you. They gather together.
SCORPIO: You enjoy being in a position of control especially if those opposing are unaware.
SAGITTARIUS: You can teach or put forth information that others want. You are an authority.
CAPRICORN: Plans could involve ways to improve your finances or security. Practical works.
AQUARIUS: Your power behind the scenes grows as others want information that you have.
PISCES: Chat with associates who are on the same page and you pull a plan together now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.