Excessive hand washing can lead to cracked skin
Life has changed in more ways than any of us can quantify. COVID-19 has altered everything from how we work to who we see, and it has definitely changed how we view hand hygiene. Over and over again we are reminded to wash, wash, wash our hands ... and then wash again!
Frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is a critical piece of the hygiene puzzle as we fight to keep ourselves healthy. However, the increased hand washing/sanitizing has created a lot of dry hands and cracked fingers.
Our skin needs to be hydrated and whole in order to stay healthy and be an effective barrier against germs trying to enter the body.
Maintaining healthy, hydrated skin is going to be a challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and our need to be hyper-diligent about our hand hygiene persists.
If you do not have underlying skin issues, maintaining healthy skin is simply a matter of making sure you moisturize. There are a few easy tips for you to follow.
First, ointments and creams are more moisturizing than lotions. Lotions are cosmetically appealing, but not nearly as effective for moisturizing. Creams are popular as they soak in fairly quickly yet are still hydrating.
Second, if your skin is very dry, apply a moisturizing ointment at night and donning a pair of cotton gloves to leave your hands to ‘soak’ overnight is very effective.
Third, make sure you put on hand cream throughout the day and especially after you have washed your hands or had a bath or shower.
For people who struggle with eczema or other skin conditions, then the increase in hand washing is likely wreaking havoc with their skin. My advice is to delegate.
If you know a task will require a lot of hand sanitizing and hand washing (like going out to get groceries and cleaning off the groceries when you get home), try and get someone else in the household to do it. If that is not an option, consider using gloves.
Remember that gloves get soiled just like hands, so change your gloves in-between stores or tasks. Also remember to be diligent with your hand care: moisturize throughout the day, utilize ointments at night, have short showers/baths and don’t let the water get too hot, use gloves when cleaning or doing dishes, and if your eczema is flaring up start your cortisone creams right away. Use a hand cleanser like ‘Cetaphil’ which will allow the moisture to remain on your skin and will not strip away your natural oils like a regular soap will.
Lastly, be cautious using hand sanitizer … the alcohol will dry out your already inflamed skin and exacerbate the blisters and sores. It will be less damaging to your skin to simply wash your hands.
When you are selecting hand creams, choose a product that list water as the first ingredient or one of the first ingredients (“aqua”). Creams with colloidal oatmeal in them may help to relieve itchiness associated with very dry skin.
Ask your pharmacist for advice on which skin care items are best for you. Good luck and stay healthy.
Amanda Wright is a pharmacist at Summerland Guardian Pharmacy, a pharmacy specializing in medical supplies and devices.