OVERVIEW: Pay attention to information coming to you in dreams or intuitively. It can give you the edge in any choices you are going to make regarding what to do next.
Be subdued until a position is established. Mixed emotions or jealousy have some willing to take risks that they should not.
Communicate softly to get others to respond the way you want. Romance can blossom as feelings deepen.
Discount gossip and avoid being drawn into chaos.
Finalize agreements in a shorter point form to neutralize any grey areas of interpretation. Hold this position for now.
Certain loyalties need to be adjusted along different lines of engagement. Check credentials.
ARIES: Meet with those who can support your agenda either financially or in other workable ways.
TAURUS: Handle important matters over long distance. This could involve legals or documents.
GEMINI: Others apply pressure in an attempt to influence your status or ability to maintain it now.
CANCER: There seems to be a competition of sorts so make sure you have the proof you need.
LEO: You will know that you are favoured over those around you. They envy your unique abilities.
VIRGO: Take time to assess what you really want to do compared to what you are used to doing.
LIBRA: You can take certain action to teach or lead even if it is temporary. Follow rules or laws.
SCORPIO: You have a good amount of luck in negotiations so you don’t have to push too hard.
SAGITTARIUS: Your take-charge energy allows others to relax knowing everything is working.
CAPRICORN: Be a strong support to those who need you now. Your words will calm them now.
AQUARIUS: You have an air of authority as others give you licence to pull important strings etc.
PISCES: You charm the birds out of the trees and others see your natural ability to lead them.
