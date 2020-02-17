Recipes in a cook's repertoire fall into place in surprising ways. It might be something passed down through family and tradition, a dish enjoyed in an exotic locale, something clipped from a newspaper or magazine, or a recipe shared by dear friends.
In my cooking life, all of the above have contributed to my ever-growing collection of trusted recipes. A roast chicken stuffed with lemons evokes homey comforts, a dish of prawns cooked al mojo de ajo can transport me to the warm sandy beach of Puerto Escondido, and the recipe for Greek lemon potatoes from a faded newspaper clipping is my go-to complement for a dinner of garlicky lamb.
But piccata, a recipe in regular rotation of late, came about by a mistake on the calendar, a culinary twist of fate. Showing up on our friends’ doorstep for dinner one evening, flowers and wine in hand, my husband and I were informed we were a day early.
As the four of us stared at each other for a seemingly silent eternity – they in disbelief, us in embarrassment – our friends did the unexpected and invited us in anyway. Unplanned and unprepared, our gracious hosts pulled together an unforgettable meal of veal piccata: thin slices of veal, dipped in seasoned flour, browned on both sides in butter and olive oil, and served in a sauce of lemon, wine, capers and butter.
Simple and exquisite, it has become one of my top-five dishes, especially at this grey and dreary time of year when a little lemony acidic brightness goes a long way to wake up the palate and the perspective.
The word piccata, Italian in origin, references prepared food that is sliced, sautéed and served in a sauce of lemon, butter and spices – in this case, capers.
Traditionally, veal piccata, sometimes called scallopini, is a classic secondo, or second course, in the Italian culinary playbook.
I’ve taken liberties from time to time with our friends’ original preparation (with all due respect) because its versatility begs improvisation and experimentation. Chicken breast, butterflied and slightly pounded, works wonders, as does pork loin, sliced and pounded out between wax or parchment paper.
Sturdy white fish such as swordfish or tilapia also works, as does skate – all show up on occasion at Buy the Sea in Penticton.
And I imagine that slices of firm tofu or seitan (wheat gluten) would also work for a vegetarian or vegan version.
Not only is the dish versatile and easy, it’s a one-pan recipe – bonus! Once the protein is browned on both sides, the pan is deglazed with a “good glug of white wine,” as our friends say, the juice of one lemon (freshly squeezed, please), and a handful of briny capers. Once the browned bits from the bottom of the pan are well incorporated into the liquid, a few knobs of butter are added and swirled around to melt and meld.
You have now created an emulsion, essentially a warm vinaigrette. Pour over your piccata and serve. A bit of chopped parsley is warranted too, for a bit of colour and herbaceous interest. You can add extra heft to the dish by serving it with pasta, polenta or rice.
Once you have the technique under your belt – the procedure of flour-coated protein, pan searing and then sauce – you can take it in another direction with the additions of eggs and breadcrumbs. A dip into these two other ingredients and dinner heads over to Germany as schnitzel, or keep with the Italian theme for parmigiana forgoing the lemon-caper sauce for tomato sauce, parmesan and melted mozzarella.
For convenience, I also suggest pounding out the veal, chicken or pork loin ahead of time and freezing in portions of two to four. The thinness means they can be thawed quickly. Because you never know when your guests might arrive a day early!
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
