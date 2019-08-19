With farmers' markets and produce aisles groaning with seasonal and locally grown produce, there’s no better time to take advantage of summer’s colorful bounty.
Ripe juicy tomatoes, especially, are playing a starring role in my kitchen of late.
Freshly chopped salsa transforms not only a taco chip but gives bright vibrancy to any kind of fish right off the grill, from prawns and salmon to halibut. Tomatoes in tandem with basil and olive oil make slices of crusty baguette sing, topped with a sprinkling of feta cheese. It’s just the right thing for a quick lunch, or appetizer at the cocktail hour.
In season, tomatoes no longer have that mealy anemic look and taste, but explode with juicy sweetness. In eye-candy colours from red, yellow, green to dark purple – and sometimes striped – and with shapes and sizes ranging from heart-like and pleated heirloom varietals to pear, plum and the classic oblong San Marzano, it’s hard to resist the love apples of summer.
Their names are equally as intriguing: Money Maker, Micro Tom, Green Zebra, Jersey Boy, Hillbilly, McDreamy, Mr. Stripey, the Paul Robeson, Beefsteak, etc. There are over 10,000 tomato cultivars, so why limit yourself to just one?
Unbeknownst to many is that tomatoes originated in South and Central America and were cultivated and consumed by the Indigenous people of Mexico. The Nahuatl word “tomatl” became the Spanish “tomate,” which in turn became the tomato.
In many Indigenous communities of Mexico it is commonplace to see wild vining tomatoes and other cultivars still in use and for sale in their farmers' markets. In the Oaxaca valley, I’ve enjoyed many cooked salsas made with the tiny wild varieties – they are exquisitely sweet and delicious.
Once contact with the Spanish began, the tomato was introduced to Europe and beyond, transforming the world’s collective culinary palates. Italy is a prime example. They grow a staggering estimated 4.9 million tons of tomatoes every year. Italian cuisine without tomato sauce? Unheard of. Or consider a Greek salad without tomatoes. Just sad. Or a Bloody Mary without tomato juice? That’s just vodka.
Botanically, Solanum lycopersicum is classified as a fruit, a berry, but commonly known as a vegetable. We consume it in every which way from raw to sundried, in concentrated pastes – hello ketchup! – or in sauces, juices and, less commonly, desserts.
Herbs from mint and basil to cilantro and parsley all play nicely with tomatoes, taming their acidity along with a bit of salt and drizzle of olive oil, whether consumed raw or cooked. And chilie peppers, whether raw or dried, are a tomato’s best friend, firing up their juicy and nutritional goodness.
If you find yourself with an overabundance at this time of year, my favourite treatment is to slice them in half and oven dry at 250 F. Each half is first sprinkled with a bit of salt, minced garlic and thyme and drizzled with a touch of olive oil. If the tomatoes are quite large, cut them into large slices and do the same. Once cooled, pop them into freezer bags. The slow roasting concentrates their flavour and works as a great addition to a sauce or popped onto a pizza, especially in the winter, when cravings for bold flavours take hold.
I recently came across a recipe for tomato galette and I love it! It’s a rustic free-form crust made from puff pastry, with an emphasis on rustic. Pastry dough could also be used in this treatment, but I’m partial to the pre-rolled sheets of puff pastry made by Tenderflake. They’re readily available in the freezer section of your favourite grocery store and I like to have them on hand for any kind of quick and easy dish.
Fresh cherry tomatoes, halved, tossed in a bit of salt, garlic and olive oil sit atop a layer of feta cheese – but any cheese would do, from gruyere to gouda. Fold the pastry around the ingredients and brush it with an egg wash. Bake at 375 F until the pastry is golden brown, around 30 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh herbs (in my case I used basil) slice and serve. Instant appetizer!
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.
