Seek further information to support your agenda

HEATHER ZAIS
Celestial Prophecies
OVERVIEW: Pull grand plans together near or far. Some are restless wanting to see some action on any level. This is OK if steps are in place in an orderly fashion. Shift gears or change sides if this suits you better, timing is everything. Sudden travel or location choices affect results. Put aside petty differences as it is obvious this has become ego sparring; there is more benefit to being united. Work it out over a game of skill in order to diffuse the situation, patience is tested. Seek further information or evidence to support your agenda or gain leverage. Decisions made by Friday the 22nd new moon in Gemini support comparisons and two-way street. Alternate.
ARIES: Your observations and input will have an effect on how decisions are made or carried out.
TAURUS: An assessment of value leads to private arrangements between key individuals. Adjust.
GEMINI: Others may be puzzled over your stand on certain matters. Take more time to consider.
CANCER: A lot goes on behind the scenes near or far. Navigate information carefully to clarify it.
LEO: Private talks with power people work out so stick to your original agenda. Advance slowly.
VIRGO: You can override others in a diplomatic way so all can save face no matter the results.
LIBRA: Travel can be arranged so that some or all expenses are covered or written off later on.
SCORPIO: Past connections to others’ money or assets turns out lucky for you. Check them out.
SAGITTARIUS: Confidential or cozy talk leads to future plans together. Communications endear.
CAPRICORN: You have luck with work or career aspirations. It’s safe to branch out or consult.
AQUARIUS: Discuss what you value with those you care about. Personal connections deepen.
PISCES: The full moon highlights home matters or base of operations. Re-arrange or upgrade.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Email her at heather_zais@telus.net.