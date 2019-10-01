Something old, something new.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have explored quite a few of the Gulf Islands but decided to check out Gabriola Island last week. We camped on the water’s edge at Page’s Resort and Marina where its two waterfront sites are $39 and sites in the large open area uphill are $29. Electricity (not available on the two waterfront sites) is another $8.
We carried our kayaks down to the large dock for easy storage and access to check out the numerous islands in Silva Bay, the highlight of the island’s south end. It is the opposite end of the island from Descanso Bay and the BC Ferries’ terminal so no on-water conflicts.
It was also September so Page’s plastic kayaks sat on the racks with only a few kayaks and a canoe spotted during two days of exploration.
We’ve seen sandstone shorelines carved out by waves on other islands but Gabriola is Mother Nature’s sculpture gardens with fascinating creations almost everywhere.
After non-stop rain from Kelowna to Vancouver, our first day had cloudy skies but ended with more rain. We were on the Wet Coast after all. The second day had glorious sunshine. Drumbeg Provincial Park is only a short paddle away and there were numerous visitors.
The highlight, though, was circling Breakwater Island, and working our way back to Page’s around Sear and Tugboat islands.
The surprise was the lack of aquatic life in the intertidal zone. High tide was 10 a.m. so there wasn’t a lot of rock exposed until we got closer to low tide at 3:30 p.m.
For those who haven’t explored the intertidal zone (the explosed shoreline between high and low tides), the best time to explore it is when most of it is exposed at low tide. And you will find the most aqautic life where current is the highest.
We did see several varieties of purple and orange seastars, plumose anenome (most under docks) and crab but not the proliferation we’ve seen elsewhere. The wildlife highlight was numerous coastal black-tailed deer - a relative of mule deer - on the islands, plus great blue herons and black oystercatchers with their distinctive orange bills. Seagulls by the hundreds, of course.
Another surprise was harbour seals popping their heads out to take a quick look at us and then disappearing underwater. Plus sea otters commonly found in numerous rafts on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island, in Queen Charlotte Sound and on the mainland near Bella Bella. We saw just individuals, including one enjoying a fresh fish under a dock.
The thrill was coming around a corner and seeing a half-dozen Stellar sea lions lounging on flast rock hauloputs along the edge of Flattop Island. They check us out for a couple of moments, then flopped into the water. With adult males weighing up to one tonne, we didn’t stick around to see if they were territorial.
We picked up a copy of the Gabriola Sounder weekly community newspaper which conveniently had the tide tables for that week (and a fishing report) on the back page.
After our paddle on the second day, we hiked the short trails in Drumbeg Provincial Park and since we brought our bikes, checked out South Road (away from the Ministry of Transportation seal-coating projects). It was up-and-down hills while the North Road has numerous flat sections. Only a few stretches had bike lanes despite numerous cyclists. Traffic was minimal.
On the way back to the Okanagan, we biked along the Nanaimo waterfront and then to Bowen Park, which was so enjoyable that we missed our ferry. That’s two hours-plus we’ll never get back.
The shock was BC Ferries. Rather than pull the kayaks up to the top of the camper, we hauled them on a boat trailer. Overlength charge: $271 from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay in Victoria. We put the bikes inside the camper for the trip back so it was reduced to $252. Then, another $115 round trip to Gabriola Island. Ferry fees total: $638. Never to be repeated.
On Wednesday this week, we joined perennial cycling buddies Lawrence and Maggie to bike the Okanagan Rail Trail from Parkinson Recreation Centre to Kelowna International Airport and then, we headed west to check out the great new asphalt from Gordon Drive-Clement Avenue to Manhattan Drive. There is still a short gravel section through Sunset Drive Park to get to Rotary Marshes.
In related Okanagan Rail Trail news, the ORT project manager says the interpretive site at Carney Pond (end of Adams Road in Kelowna) still requires a permit to be finalized prior to work commencing. “The window for this work is likely late September or October. Fingers crossed!”
Outdoors column reader Danny Z. also had a question: “Are there any maps available for the Okanagan Rail Trail between Kelowna and Vernon or beyond, that has names of sites, streets, bays, etc., on it? This would be very helpful to follow when you describe what area you are talking about.”
Matt Vader, chair of the interjurisdictional development team for the Okanagan Rail Trail owner jurisdictions, responded to the Sheriff’s inquiry.
“Currently there is a GIS-based map of the Okanagan Rail Trail available through all the owner jurisdictions’ websites as well as okanaganrailtrail.ca. For context, this map was created as a stopgap until we are able to create a more vibrant and dynamic interface. Good news is that we are in process of that currently along with completely updating and refining the website. The new map will use a Google base so it should be universally helpful to users. Stay tuned for the release of this product prior to next year’s start of season. But in the meantime, the current map should be able to answer some of the questions (mostly streets).”
That inquiry prompted another question, this one from a Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail volunteer: “I often get asked what is the best place to park and access the trail in downtown Kelowna. I know the northern sections much better so perhaps you can advise?”
The Sheriff’s response: Much of downtown Kelowna has paid parking. So if you don’t want to pay to park, the best option is the area we call the North End: the north end of Ellis Street from Clement Avenue north, Manhattan Drive at Ellis Street, Recreation Avenue from Ellis to Richter (by Kelowna Curling Club), Sunset Drive north of Water Street, the side of Clement Avenue from Ellis Street east, and Richter Street at Recreation Avenue. They all have free parking with time limits but you can go quite a distance in two hours.
The ORL has new asphalt pavement from Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue to Richter Street to Manhattan Drive where it connects to Sunset Drive Park.
If you park in those above spots, the ORT is right there and you can head for Kelowna International Airport or do the Kelowna waterfront through Rotary Marshes (at Sunset Drive), through Waterfront Park, Kerry Park, City Park and onto the Abbott Street recreation corridor and Lakeshore multi-use path. It’s the third leg of what the Sheriff have nicknamed the Grand Kelowna Triangle (Kelowna watewrfront, Mission Creek Greenway and Okanagan Rail Trail).
Still more Okanagan Rail Trail news, thanks to a Facebook posting by Andrew N.
“Fellow rail trail users: please watch for snakes crossing the trail this time of year. The fall migration is underway and many snakes have been seen by myself recently out in the open. They are vulnerable to being run over by bikes. If you see a “stick” on the trail, there is a chance it’s actually a snake trying to cross. Many snakes get run over and killed inadvertently by riders. The snakes will not harm anyone so long as they’re left alone, and they are a valuable part of our ecosystems. Please keep an eye out for these little buddies!”
And finally, a thank you email from the woman we patched up on the Okanagan Rail Trail after the pedal of her Pedego demo e-bike scraped her leg.
“Hello Saint J.P. Squire!
“My name is Brenda D., and I am the clutsy bike rider on the trail that you and your mighty crew helped out about three weeks ago. What an embarrassing situation just in turning a bike around! The wonderful bandaging held well until I went to the walk-in clinic the next day. The wound was butterflied with 12 bandages and away I went. One week later, I walked into the handle of a hose reel and gashed open the other shin. Back to the clinic — not once more but twice more as both cuts got badly infected. Long story short, I am good friends with the ER staff in Vernon as we got to know one another on a daily basis for a week.
“End of story is I am not allowed outside to do anything at all. My husband is looking for exceptionally long shin guards. And yes, the Pedego e-bikes are ready to be picked up, but I am not allowed to ride mine home!
“Thank you so much to all your crew for their very kind help. The first thing that goes into my saddle bag is a very complete first-aid kit... when I am allowed near my bike.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
