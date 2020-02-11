Over the many years that I’ve had the privilege to spend time reading and writing on various health care topics, the common theme, at least of the books and articles I’ve selected, is that you can live a longer and healthier life with a few lifestyle changes.
The root question however is how badly do you want to?
“After all, what’s the point of living longer if you’re not enjoying life?” asks Dean Cornish MD & co-author Anne Cornish in their 2019 book “Undo It!: How Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases.” They may be simple to describe and you likely know already what they are but if you are anything like me, these changes are often not so simple to implement, at least not fully.
So, what do they want us to do?
First, we need to change our diet to one low in “animal protein, fat, sugar, and refined carbohydrates and high in flavor—primarily fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and soy products in their natural, unprocessed forms”.
What ... no more Montreal Smoked Meat primarily from Schwartz or Gulab Jamun for dessert? Some examples offered are mostly fruits and vegetables because they are anti-inflammatory, foods like blueberries, strawberries, nuts, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, and green leafy vegetables.
Second, we need to exercise, such as walking and doing some strength training. That one is easier for many of us. Third, we need to introduce some daily meditation and gentle yoga to reduce our stress. Oh yes, and don’t stress out as you look for time every day to reduce stress.
Fourth, we need to love more. They write that “people who feel lonely, depressed, and isolated are three to ten times more likely to get sick and die prematurely from virtually all causes when compared to those who have strong feelings of love, connection and community.”
It’s not until you’ve read through most of the book that you find out if you can’t do this on your own, the authors are offering their services, for a fee, to help you eat, pray, love, and exercise more.
But don’t let that stop you from reading this book. I found many ideas that I hope if I can get the discipline to implement will help me through my “rusty years” and would help those of you interested in “reversing even severe coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, reversing, slowing, or stopping the progression of early-stage non-aggressive prostate cancer, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, obesity, some types of early-stage dementia, some autoimmune conditions, emotional depression and anxiety.”
What’s new in this book, likely because it is relatively current, is the authors give us a couple more reasons, other than our desire to live long and healthy lives, to find that disciple to eat foods that are better for us, exercise more, and stress less. The first reason is to help sustain our very expensive publicly-funded health care system. They say their approach is cost-effective. “It turns out that only five percent of patients account for 50–80 percent of all healthcare costs. These are people who have chronic diseases—and heart disease is the most expensive condition in terms of total healthcare spending.”
So if you won’t do it for yourself, do it for those who support our healthcare system. Still not good enough?
Their second reason to embrace the new you, and preferably not incrementally as they say “Paradoxically, big changes in lifestyle made all at once are often easier to make than moderate, gradual ones when reversing a disease,” is in consideration of future generations and what our current food choices are doing to the planet.
The authors say, “that animal agribusiness generates more greenhouse gases than all forms of transportation combined. All transportation worldwide generates only about 13.5 percent of the carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Eating meat, on the other hand, is responsible for at least 18 percent of carbon dioxide emissions.”
They go on to conclude with a startling statistic that “Livestock now use 30 percent of all land worldwide and are causing deforestation, particularly in the Amazon, where 70 percent of the land that used to be forest is now used for grazing.”
There is so much more in this book than I can relate here to you in a few short words, including a few dozen recipes which I will be giving a try. I found the book informative, easy to read, and potentially life changing. If you want to live longer, healthier, and perhaps make a personal contribution to the fight against climate change, this book is a good place to start.
Norm Letnick is MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country and the official Opposition health critic.
