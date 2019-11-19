OVERVIEW: Let certain matters free float while keeping a tight rein on others.
Mercury will resume forward motion midweek. Some will feel the pause and shifts as it occurs; so what was going one way will turn and go the other. It can be an emotional tide for some. Make sure your plans do not hinge on this influence; have a back-up plan.
Let others know what direction you want to move in so they can choose if they want to go along for the ride.
Doors are open farther afield to expand in personal or business. Follow a path of least resistance for quicker results. There is not always a mountain to climb.
Pace yourself to cover all the bases properly.
ARIES: You can regroup or regain in personal or business relationships. Meet up to discuss terms.
TAURUS: Sit on money or assets until negotiations are complete. You will need hard copy of details.
GEMINI: Associates become more involved with you on deeper levels in personal or business areas.
CANCER: Career opportunities could see you weighing options that would require location choices.
LEO: This is a lucky week where you manoeuvre things more to your liking. Just smile and carry on.
VIRGO: Work out the financial details on any matters relating to home or comfort. It turns out well.
LIBRA: Your flexibility with making choices comes to a point where a decision will affect the results.
SCORPIO: You pull strings behind the scenes to right the ship or turn the tide to your advantage.
SAGITTARIUS: Solidify relationships with powerful people or groups who will then give support.
CAPRICORN: Respond to those who seek your services or input as they know you can do the job.
AQUARIUS: Connections over distance grow deeper as the understanding between you develops.
PISCES: You will be flattered as you get an OK on funding or other desired support. Sign for this.
