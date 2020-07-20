Greening up your plate
With all the rain we’ve experienced this spring and summer, greens and herbs have come out as prize possessions. Massively lush, verdant and abundant, they’re at their peak — and it would be a shame to let them go to waste.
If you’re not growing your own, or a neighbour hasn’t dropped some on your doorstep, the Penticton Farmers’ Market has them in spades. They provide colour and nutrition, and with little effort you gain big flavour, alone or in tandem with other herbs and greens, raw or cooked.
Any salad from potato to quinoa is enhanced by a handful of chopped fresh herbs or greens.
Recently, I came across a recipe for Kuku Sabzi, a Persian vegetable and herb omelette, that uses two large bunches of greens along with four cups of mixed herbs with a minimal amount of eggs. Dense and delicious, it was an injection of vitamins and a wonderful way to use up some of what was available in my own garden.
Looking further, herbs are used to good advantage in adding a flavourful boost in many world cuisines.
Chimichurri, that herbaceous green sauce found throughout Argentina and Uruguay punches up not only the inherent flavours of grilled or slow roasted beef, pork or lamb but also bean dishes or even hard boiled eggs.
It traditionally calls for oregano and fresh or dried chile but various iterations exist. A regular in my roster is a Mexico-meets-Argentina version that uses 25 dried, toasted and ground chiles de arbol as the fiery backbone to fresh and dried herbs — and a splash of tequila!
Mauricio Cepeda of the popular Choripan: A Taste of Argentina, has two versions that complement Choripan’s popular grilled chorizo sausages. He keeps with tradition using fresh and dried herbs, including oregano, Argentinian chile flakes (that lend a sweet and spicy component) and the requisite vinegar and oil.
His other version kicks it up a notch with the addition of chipotle chiles, those earthy smoked and dried jalapenos. Both versions are available in 250 ml. jars, to slather on as you wish, as are the frozen chorizo, sold out of his truck in Kings Park every other Saturday. Check their Facebook page to preorder.
Another version I made incorporated fresh-from-the-garden garlic scapes, oregano, parsley, mint, lemon juice and olive oil. It provided the right amount of punchy, herbal pow brushed on grilled prawns. I love the use of mint and lemon to add brightness to anything, but it works wonders in a chimichurri to give it a lift. In making your own, remember these keys elements: equal amounts of fresh herbs, garlic, an acidic component — be it vinegar or citrus — and oil.
Like making vinaigrette, try a 3-to-1 ratio of oil to vinegar. You can whizz up the ingredients in the blender or food processor for a smooth result, or chop by hand for more texture. Let it sit for at least an hour to allow the flavours to meld. Add salt to taste and keep in mind that any chimichurri also makes a wonderful marinade.
An acidic element also comes into play when making salsas, Mexico’s vibrant answer to a flavour booster. We’re all familiar with the classic salsa Mexicana, or pico de gallo, that uses fresh ripe tomatoes, chilies, onions and cilantro with a hit of lime juice.
But why not keep it green with a salsa verde. A ripe avocado whipped up in the blender with raw tomatillos, green chilies, cilantro and a hit of lime, is smooth, refreshing, healthy and versatile. There are many cooked and roasted versions of green salsa but this fresh recipe adds zing to grilled fish and seafood, scooped up with a tortilla chip or dished over tacos.
Salsa verde takes on a different guise in Italy where herbs are key to this standard condiment. While parsley is the norm, tarragon, marjoram or mint can become the central herb, depending on what you’re serving with it. With olive oil, a bit of garlic and some chopped capers, it can bring out the inherent sweetness of grilled vegetables, add a flavourful lift to fresh mozzarella or burrata over fresh sliced tomatoes, or underneath grilled fish or meats. Whatever, just use it liberally and without hesitation.
Pesto, another Italian staple, usually refers to that heady and aromatic paste of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil and parmesan, but the term “pesto” is used loosely these days to refer to any herbaceous paste, with or without nuts, with or without cheese. Arugula or kale are popular replacements to the basil, and walnuts or even sunflower seeds can add richness and heft instead of pine nuts.
Joy Road Catering has generously shared their recipe for kale and sunflower seed pesto, one of their more popular provisions. They use this versatile pesto as a condiment on anything grilled, as a pasta sauce with roasted tomatoes, as a pizza base with fresh mozzarella, or slathered on slices of their sourdough in a sandwich of wilted greens and fried eggs. You’re only limited by your imagination.
Joy Road's Kale & Sunflower Pesto
(serves four)
1lb. black kale, de-stemmed, torn
2 cups basil, loosely packed
Zest from one lemon
1 cup sunflower seeds, toasted
1 cup of Parmigiano-Reggiano or Grana Padano, finely grated
1 cup good olive oil (or until pesto reaches desired consistency)
1 tsp. salt, or to taste
1 large clove of garlic
Directions:
1. Wash kale thoroughly and pat dry
2. De-stem the kale, tear into pieces and place in food processor
3. Add basil, zest from one lemon, garlic and salt to food processor
4. Toast sunflower seeds in oven or pan and cool before adding to the food processor
5. Begin blending, then stream in olive oil until you reach desired consistency (approximately 1 cup)
6. Add the finely grated cheese to food processor, pulse until blended
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, a Penticton writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.