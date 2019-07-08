OVERVIEW
Plans need to be given some wiggle room as mercury goes retrograde for the next three weeks. Things will shift. Avoid signing papers, contracts or binding agreements unless they are already in motion, then they can be completed.
Sell or get rid of what you don’t need. Pay attention to vehicle, electrical or mechanical issues. Be prepared for travel plans to change. Deal with talks in person to avoid communication glitches. Hang loose socially. Attend events. Try something new. Short trips produce good connections. Change jobs or look at transitioning within areas or expertise. Intuition inspires special moments to share.
Relax on the weekend.
ARIES: Take time out with that special someone in a cozy environment. Discuss your future plans.
TAURUS: Watch signals from others to handle sudden changes that could affect home or location.
GEMINI: Your presentation gets a warm response and shows where income can be increased etc.
CANCER: Soft peddle your approach when dealing with those in authority as you need their help.
LEO: Your words or statements catch others off guard. Power plays go on behind the scenes now.
VIRGO: Make sure you understand others intentions before taking direct action on what they want.
LIBRA: Career opportunity or promotion may include location choices, perks and decor thrown in.
SCORPIO: Maintain a strong portion even if those you counted on drop away. Your plans are good.
SAGITTARIUS: Handle the unexpected and be prepared to settle anything that is outstanding etc.
CAPRICORN: A Mexican standoff can be diffused with charm. Let the past go. Reach agreement.
AQUARIUS: Meet with powerful individuals in private. Some decisions need to be made by them.
PISCES: Smile as you know you are well connected or on the inside track. Patience will pay off.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.
