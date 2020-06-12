Editor’s note: This is the third in a six-part series introducing the pieces in the Penticton public sculpture program for 2020-21. Articles are being supplied by Robin Robertson, who helps run the program under contract to the City of Penticton.
Cranbrook artist Paul Reimer participated in our first Penticton public sculpture exhibition in 2018 with a piece called “Tamarack Pond” – one of my personal favorites.
Just west of the Peach along the lakefront path you can find Reimer’s submission for this year: “Breakwater.”
In last week’s article I wrote about public art’s accessibility, which is certainly found in “Breakwater,” as the nearly 1,400-kilogram interactive bench sculpture invites you to pause and sit.
It encourages us to capture the movement, the power and the beauty of Okanagan Lake. It speaks to the serenity of our locale and reminds us to stop and appreciate this oasis in the city.
The natural stone base compliments the natural beauty of Penticton. The hand-forged, galvanized steel is finished in a natural steel patina to give it a reflective, water-like appearance.
Growing up surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Kootenay region’s mountains and lakes instilled in Reimer a love of nature that also inspires much of his art to this day.
At the age of 15, he began his blacksmithing apprenticeship at the Kootenay Forge under the mentorship of John Smith. At 20, he became the head blacksmith at Fort Steele Heritage Town, just outside of Cranbrook. In 2001, at the age of 26, he began his own blacksmithing business with six employees.
Public art should create a sense of ownership in the viewer. Just as the art in your home helps to make that place meaningful to you, public art can inspire investment in your community. It can help to define your neighbourhood and your city, and can lift up a community and energize the spirit of the individuals within it.
“Art is about forging connections; connections between places, cultures, ideas, between the past, present and future and most importantly between people,” says Reimer.
“In all the public art that I create I begin with the question: How can this art generate a greater sense of community in this place?”
