Keep moving when you’re at home
As we spend more time at home in support of COVID-19 measures, McMaster University’s Optimal Aging website has ideas on how we can integrate exercise into our daily lives to the benefit of our body, mind and well-being.
YouTube offers a wide range of exercise videos and suggestions. Many pilates, yoga and fitness teachers are demonstrating routines and techniques on their Facebook pages.
The university suggests using cans or elastic resistant bands to help maintain strength. Yoga stretches and moves can often be done by all ages, while some could find using a chair helps support the yoga movements.
For those able to walk outside, at a physical distance, Nordic poles can add a further element of fitness to your walk although it’s important to know how to use them correctly.
As nicer weather settles into most of the country, working in the garden can be a form of exercise for those who have a bit of yard space outside. Preparing pots for balcony flowers, tomatoes and herbs can also provide stretches and movement.
The McMaster University Optimal Aging website is a treasure trove of information for seniors, including information on: autonomy and independence, cognitive health and dementia, staying connected, mobility and transportation as well as supportive homes and communities.
—Special to The Herald