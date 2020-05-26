The Okanagan Valley is holding its own with regard to COVID-19 related mental health issues. The good news is true for all corners of the Interior Health Authority.
“There is an ongoing stream of demand for our services, but no evidence for a dramatic increase,” said Dr. Paul Carey, Interior Health Medical Director for Mental Health and Substance Use.
As anticipated with any public health emergency, there is an increase in the number of people feeling more anxious about their own health and that of loved ones and what the future may hold, Carey said.
The way mental health services were organized contributed to their not being swamped.
“We had proactive support in place for people with existing difficulties,” Carey said.
Early starts whether for mental or physical aspects of the pandemic are essential for minimizing the impact of the virus.
“With regard to covid isolation there is no evidence to support that minority groups—however you want to define minority—are particularly more at risk at this time,” Carey said.
Social or geographic isolation in general, however, does increase vulnerability.
The Interior Health region with a population approaching 800,000 covers a large area from north and west of Williams Lake east to the Alberta border and south to the international border.
Included are urban areas of substantial size such as Kelowna and Kamloops, towns, and small villages.
Interior Health along with other authorities in the province has committed to the establishment of cohort centres for people who need to be isolated and near medical facilities in case their condition worsens.
“There has been little need for the centres. They will remain to be available in anticipation of a second wave,” Carey said.
In conjunction with BC Housing and other groups, eight facilities for the marginally housed and homeless have been established in larger communities to help prevent spread of the virus.
Those living in the facilities have assistance in obtaining prescribed medications and are allowed to use drugs and alcohol.
“It is in the public domain that there were significantly more overdoses in April 2020 than the year before.
“There is no clear data on why this is occurring,” Carey said.
One possibility is that the drugs are contaminated resulting in their being lethal at normally tolerated levels.
An alternative explanation is that addicts are more vulnerable to high potency drugs after a period of using a lesser amount either because they intentionally reduced the amount, or the drug was cut before purchase.
Numerous counselling and therapy programs are available online for people with substance use and COVID-related mental health challenges.
“These online programs are proving to be as effective as when they are delivered in-person,” Carey said.
He said each person can play an essential role in avoiding the virus and maintaining good mental health by following the guidelines set out by public health officials—physical distancing, washing your hands, staying socially and physically active and maintaining routine.
He said an unexpected silver lining of the pandemic for some chronically depressed patients is attaching meaning to their lives through following public health guidelines.
“I’m doing my bit. I’m contributing. I have value,” Carey said.