Recipes from a new cookbook from Okanagan College culinary department will be featured at the college restaurant.
A special take-away menu featuring dinners for two from the cookbook, What We Cooked: A Compilation of Recipes During COVID Times, will be featured.
Following the success of the sold-out cookbook – now in its second print run – the College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts program selected five dinner and five dessert recipes from the cookbook to bring to life at Infusions, until Feb. 5.
Menu options include curried pork burgers with Cajun-roasted turnip fries, Thai meatballs with rice pilaf, quinoa chicken chili, scallops with peaches and pasta and roasted tomatoes with zucchini noodles, cashew sauce and Okanagan flatbread.
Desserts include a flourless chocolate cake, lemon meringue cheesecake, chocolate amaretto mousse and apple blueberry crisp.
All dinners are made for two and range in price from $25-$39 while desserts, which are full-sized, range from $18-$22. The cookbook can also be added to your order for $20 or can be purchased at Mosaic Books both in-store and online.
To order a meal, visit okanagan.bc.ca/infusionspickup.
All meals are fully cooked and ready to reheat at your home. Orders must be placed before 3 p.m. the day before the requested pick-up date.