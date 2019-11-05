Fall is here and so is the flu vaccine. Pharmacies are becoming a very popular resource for people seeking to become immunized against the flu. Most pharmacies offer flu clinics or drop-in appointments for getting the influenza vaccine as well as other vaccinations that people may need.
Influenza is a respiratory virus that causes severe muscle aches and pains, a cough, headache, runny nose, serious fatigue, and a fever. It is a serious illness that can last seven to 10 days.
The flu virus is spread from the droplets expelled by coughing and sneezing directly onto a person or by touching a surface someone has coughed or sneezed on and then touching your face.
According to Statistics Canada, there is an average of 12,200 flu-related hospitalizations and 3,500 fatalities every year in Canada. It is well known that vaccinating against the influenza virus is important for the most at-risk members of our society (pregnant women, the elderly, the ill, and children).
However, if we take a look back in history, between 1918 and 1920, 55,000 people across Canada died from a strain of the flu dubbed the Spanish Influenza.
Frightfully, most of the people who died were between the ages of 20 and 40.
To put these numbers into perspective, 60,000 Canadians were killed in the line of duty during the First World War; that means the Spanish Flu killed almost as many people in two years as the war killed in four years.
After reading this, I hope it goes without saying that the flu vaccine is an amazing addition to our healthcare toolbox.
Today, many people understand the importance of preventing such terrifying outbreaks. In 2014, almost one-third of Canadians were given the flu vaccine. This is great news, but it also means there are a lot of people out there who are not vaccinated.
A common barrier that prevents people from getting the flu vaccine is the concern that the vaccine can cause the flu.
The answer to this is a resounding no. The flu vaccine contains a dead virus. It is impossible for it to cause an active infection.
However, it does take a couple of weeks after a person has gotten the flu vaccine before they have enough immunity built up in their system to be protected.
If someone was exposed to the flu virus prior to getting the vaccine or in the days following, it is possible for them to still get influenza.
Another concern is the ingredients in the flu vaccine. While proven to be completely safe, some are still concerned about additives. For these individuals, there is a preservative-free vaccine available.
In addition to vaccination, it is wise to practise these following measures for added protection. One: Wash your hands regularly. Two: Cough or sneeze into your sleeve. Three: Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are frequently handled by the public. Four: Stay home when you are sick.
Unlike many conditions such as tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis), pneumonia and shingles, the influenza vaccine needs to be given every single year. Since there are so many different strains of constantly mutating influenza viruses it is important to be revaccinated every year.
With every vaccination your overall immunity to the flu virus increases. It is important for everyone to get the flu vaccine in order to protect themselves but also the most vulnerable people in our society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.