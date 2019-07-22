OVERVIEW: Power struggles on various levels bring feelings to the surface that need to be handled carefully. Some are not willing to let go or see the light of reality in relationships; competition is strong. An agreement can be reached so don’t be too idealistic. Settle things down.
There will be a shift of responsibility for some so don’t fight it. The atmosphere at the office is different. Words with a softer personal tone will ease fears for those less confident. Keep anxious doubts to yourself until you see how this all unfolds. Take an interest in driving around and checking things out. Move with the times and adjust to changes that you cannot avoid. It will be OK.
ARIES: Choices you make will influence status or location. Decide what is best to advance career.
TAURUS: You are more focused or aggressive with investments or property matters. Do paperwork.
GEMINI: Important financial talks should not be put off. You need to know who stands with you now.
CANCER: The way you see yourself is not the way others see you. Compare notes. Meet in middle.
LEO: You work under restrictions or time constraints but would rather skip out for awhile; just relax.
VIRGO: Consult with those who can pull strings for you. State needs and where you want to reside.
LIBRA: Job or career will elevate your position as well as focusing on where your office should be.
SCORPIO: Your influence spreads far and wide. Be confident in your agenda. Others fall into line.
SAGITTARIUS: Your generosity is the key to reaching a settlement that suits all involved. Sign it.
CAPRICORN: Work with others behind the scenes and you will have a stronger position later on.
AQUARIUS: Others make way for you as they see your ability to take the reins. Lay out agenda.
PISCES: Step around those in the way or call in favours now. Positions will shift in natural ways.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.
