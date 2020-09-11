Take a softer approach on the road to leadership
OVERVIEW: Emotional deadlines can cause some to want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. Instead try to soften your approach in case there is something that can be salvaged if you change your mind. Others may not see the situation the same way you do.
Bring treats to hand out as there is a subtle power shift going on and this will turn out to be a better fit in the long run; adapt. A few have been out of their depth. Jealous hissy fits will pass. Leadership choices become a natural selection process under the new moon in virgo. This sign likes things neat and tidy. Assume the role as is. If a move is necessary organize it along time lines.
ARIES: Changes with income or financial structures can turn out better than had been anticipated.
TAURUS: Secure your base or that of loved ones. Some of this may need to be done over distance.
GEMINI: Information requires explanation or support from others who can access the facts or data.
CANCER: Financial changes could be tied to location or headquarters. Discuss the arrangements.
LEO: Luck is on your side regarding occupation or what you really want to do. Doors are opening.
VIRGO: Wishes can come true in unexpected ways. Have faith in the process that is working now.
LIBRA: Private talks will help you decide how much you want to be involved or what you stand for.
SCORPIO: You find out information that comes in handy when you have to handle power plays.
SAGITTARIUS: Private or powerful sources of income are available now. Your status is secure.
CAPRICORN: You benefit from others resources or assets. They like your sense of work ethic.
AQUARIUS: Its important to keep your level of influence behind the scenes private until later on.
PISCES: Join forces with influential individuals. Success increases when everyone is united etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.