Interior Savings Credit union has $500,000 in bursary money to give away to students.
For the eighth straight year, Interior Savings is offering awards of $1,000 to 1,000 students through its Million Dollar Bursary Program.
So far this year, only 500 applications have been received.
To qualify, applicants need to be 17 to 24 years old, use their Interior Savings account regularly, and provide proof of enrolment and tuition payment to a designated post-secondary institution. Students who aren’t Interior Savings members still have time to join.
Application deadline is Feb. 28. Go to milliondollarbursary.com for more information and to apply.