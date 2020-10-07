An innovative partnership between the University of Victoria’s Institute on Aging and Lifelong Health and the BC Government is helping BC residents with one or more health conditions to become stronger, more confident and better self-managers.
Self-Management BC offers BC adults of all ages free health programs online, by telephone, or by mail to help them deal with one or multiple ongoing health conditions.
For the telephone-based program for example, a health coach connects with the client by phone once a week for 30 minutes for three months. If warranted, the coaching can be extended for another three months.
Clients generally aim to:
Choose goals and actions they want to take to better manage their health
Identify and problem-solve barriers to being healthier
Become more self-confident
Be motivated to initiate and maintain health-behaviour changes
For many, coping with chronic health conditions can be extremely trying. Fatigue, pain, breathing difficulties, sleeping problems, loss of energy, activity limitation, depression and anxiety about the future are common. Program participants can benefit from having the extra support person in the form of a health coach to face the daily challenges of living with chronic conditions.
The programs are available in English, Chinese and Punjabi.
Program coaches are not necessarily healthcare staff but rather, trained volunteers who are supported by Self-Management BC staff. Adults 19 years of age and older are welcome to apply for volunteer opportunities. Information on favourable volunteer qualities and the benefits of becoming a volunteer are detailed on the Self-Management BC website.
For more information about the range of programs available through Self-Management BC, visit them online, www.selfmanagementbc.ca, via email selfmgmt@uvic.ca or call the office, toll free, 1-866-902-3767.