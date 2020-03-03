I love Mexico. For over 30 years, it has fed me culturally on so many levels. From its stunning architecture, both ancient and modern, to the warm, sandy beaches on both coasts. But mostly, truth be told, I go for the food.
Hunger is abated with a flavour fiesta delivered by fresh, regional ingredients enlivened with chilie peppers, hits of cilantro and lime juice. Corn, an indigenous ingredient, features prominent, ground and steamed into tamales or pressed into tortillas, simple flat discs used to wrap around long-simmered stews, barbacoas, or fresh off-the-griddle ingredients – from wild foraged mushrooms, roasted peppers, battered fish or seafood.
The taco is Mexico’s peerless contribution to the culinary universe, a simple and delicious repast at any hour, from early morning breakfasts to late night feasts, a dish as ancient as the country’s deeply flowing cultural and culinary rhythms.
If I’m not recreating that fast-food wonder at home, I’ll head to closer points south for my Vitamin T (for taco).
Oliver has the seasonal truck, El Sabor de Marina, on Highway 97, and in Osoyoos, the newest taco stop is La Marqueza Mexican Tacos & Market.
The bricks and mortar space, which opened this past October at 3608 Main Street, is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Miguel Reynoso and Mara Marquez.
Colourful papercut banners announce their tidy 45-seat space upon entering, with a store component on one side, where you can find quality canned and jarred salsas, dried chilies, packaged tortillas and assorted sundries. The menu is a finely tuned offering of five tacos, two soups and some local favourites.
“Our menu is simple,” explains Marquez, “because we want it to be fresh. We cook every morning. We make the salsas every morning.”
Two fragrant corn tortillas are served up with your taco choice of tender pork adobada, first marinated and cooked in a complex blend of chilies and spices, or carne asada of flank steak, marinated, grilled and thinly sliced.
Chicken (pollo) asado, which Marquez says is “a great breakfast taco,” is marinated in a chilie and spice blend, tangy with subtle citrus notes. The crowning achievement is the popular tacos de lengua of slow-cooked beef tongue, achingly tender, perfectly seasoned.
Each order is delivered to the table with a basket holding three freshly made salsas, each with its own personality, to add as you see fit. A taco without salsa is like a day without sunshine, and this is where the kitchen’s talent really shines.
The avocado salsa is a creamy blend with serrano chilies, onion and lime juice, a gentle and refreshing condiment. A tomato-forward salsa is again creamy and well integrated with garlic, and dried chile arbol, an earthy chilie that is one of my favourites. And the salsa taquera is a classic blend of guajillo and arbol chilies with tomatillos and tomatoes along for the ride with balanced hits of onion and garlic.
This holy trinity of salsas is a brilliant example of what makes me excited about the flavours of Mexico. Simple, yet complex, made with a masterful hand from recipes handed down through family and tradition, plus a cook’s talent that they call in Mexico, “buen sazon,” or good taste. You either have it or you don’t, and at La Marquez, they have it in spades.
On the soup side, dig in to hearty bowls of pozole. A comfort food classic, the broth is first made from long simmered pork bones along with shoulder and leg meat, chilies and spices. Hominy, or dent corn, is added for heft, and while you can buy canned hominy, the couple use the dried kernels and cook them from scratch – over two days – until each kernel opens up like a flower, a traditional technique.
The resulting soup comes with the requisite toppings of chopped cilantro, shredded cabbage, onions, dried Mexican oregano and lime wedges, along with an order of tostadas and another stunning condiments, salsa macha of toasted and finely ground chilie de arbol.
Another classic soup, menudo, showcases slow-cooked tripe and is made on Fridays and Saturdays only. Along with La Marqueza's tacos and pozole, the menudo is a big draw for the area's Mexican orchard and vineyard workers, who hunger for a taste of home.
Other customers hail from all over B.C., through word of mouth but also through the couple’s savvy Facebook campaign prior to opening. It’s certainly how I first heard about them.
Other menu favourites include a taco platter – complete with refried beans, rice and a fresh pico de gallo salsa – a quesadilla platter, and the best-selling burrito that sees a 12-inch flour tortilla deftly wrapped around your choice of meat along with beans, rice, lettuce, onions, cilantro, guacamole and chipotle mayo. A real mouthful!
There is also a kid’s menu and a vegan option with soy in an adobo sauce, a something-for-everyone concept dished out with warm hospitality. Drinks on offer are the colourful Mexican sodas and Jumex juices, but also housemade horchata, a refreshing cinnamon-forward rice beverage.
With food this good it’s easy to fall in love with Mexico.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.