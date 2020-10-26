How much money is a trillion dollars? Strangely, it depends. Currently it is the federal government debt, but what does that represent? Postage stamps will shed some fascinating light on the value of money.
Money in any form is only worth what it will buy — useless except to burn on a deserted island. We all recognize "inflation" and somehow seem to be better with the term than “devaluation.” Seems more optimistic.
Canada’s first postage stamps cost 5 cents (3d Sterling) in 1852. Prices actually fell to 2 cents in 1899. Not until 1954 did postage again cost 5 cents. Almost 100 years and no real inflation. Rates doubled between 1977 and 1985 and again doubled by 2015. Our dollar had lost 75% of its value over those years.
Canada Post, seeing inflation at lower levels and deciding not to keep issuing penny stamps and changing face values, produced the first “P’ or permanent stamps in 2006. (The U.S. similarly uses “forever’ stamps for their mail). Canadian permanent stamps initially cost 51 cents. Anybody “investing” would now hold each at a value of 92 cents. Bonus!
History has judged some currencies harshly, made worse by central banks in many cases. We all remember images of Germans taking wheelbarrows full of bank notes to pay for groceries in the 1920s. Indeed a 5 pfennig postal rate in 1921 became 5 Marks in 1922, 5,000 Marks early in 1923 and by Christmas, 5,000,000 Marks. Stamps denominated 50 billion Marks closed out the year.
This was not unique, with devastating inflation/devaluation occurring as well in Greece, Mexico, Zimbabwe and Brazil among others. It was not even the worst.
A new Hungarian Republic was born at the end of the Second World War. It issued its first postage at 10 filler (.10 pengo). By 1946, the final denominations reached 5 trillion pengos.
Now that’s serious inflation.
Such inflation/devaluation wreaks havoc with savers, retailers and lenders. Borrowers might get off easy and repay loans with “cheap’ money. In a sense, we should be cautious as our bond holdings will be repaid in future money of unknown value. Beware!
The Economist magazine has a fun way of valuing currency that actually works fairly well.
Using the price of a McDonalds Big Mac, a tangible asset that represents food, retail cost and labour, one can compare costs wherever they are sold (which is most of the world). Our “Loonie” is a bit undervalued by this index, at least at present.
Our last stamp club “yard sale” left me holding a bag of German and Hungarian inflation issues “worth” a trillion currency units. Treasures for me indeed and perhaps enough to pay off our national debt.
Now that would be a donation!
Postage Paid is a recurring column submitted by members of the Penticton Stamp Club.