Rotary’s polio experience will aid COVID-19 fight
In 1985, a Rotary Club in the Philippines decided they wanted to eradicate polio that was ravaging their country.
By co-ordinating with the government and non-governmental organizations, they achieved mass immunization and eradicated it. Rotary International then took it on as a global initiative and convinced WHO to join and PoliPlus was born.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have joined in and now for every $5 Rotary puts in Gates throws in $10 for $15, enough to inoculate about eight kids.
To date we have immunized 2.5 billion children and isolated the wild virus to a small region in Afghanistan.
As we learn from COVID-19, we absolutely can’t stop until it’s completely wiped out. As we have seen with COVID, the virus could get on a plane in Afghanistan and suddenly an outbreak happens.
Contact tracing played a big role in polio control and lessons learned prevented an ebola outbreak from getting out of control.
The Polio eradication also mastered mass immunization. Not only did they have to keep the vaccine at a certain cool temperature, they had to take it to very remote areas.
In India, in a 12-hour period, four million volunteers inoculated 172 million children.
In Sri Lanka, the warlords cease fired to allow Rotary to come in vaccinate.
Locally a few clubs are joining together for a Cornhole Tournament on Oct. 24 at Detonate Brewery in Summerland.
Cornholio For Polio will raise funds for PolioPlus. Go to cornholioforpolio.com for details.
If you would like to donate to Rotary’s battle win Polio, email brian.hughes@rbc.com and I can guide you to the right person.
After polio’s gone, we are coming for COVID-19!
——-