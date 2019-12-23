Like Norma Desmond in the film noir classic, “Sunset Boulevard,” Penticton is ready for its close-up.
Over the last year we’ve seen some rapid five-star changes to our culinary landscape, brought on, in large part, by a new influx of residents. They’re coming from Vancouver, Victoria, and points further, bringing with them ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit.
They’re also coming for lifestyle changes, affordability, a better place to raise a family, and to avoid the stress of commuting. And many are returning to their childhood home. This migration is breathing new life into the city – and region – filling in the gaps with exciting dining options and amenities.
Penticton in particular has been transformed with vibrant new eateries and breweries. A few established businesses saw increased success this past year opening the way to expansion, while a few others passed the torch on to new ownership. New businesses in Oliver and Cawston have also revitalized their communities.
Recent shout-outs to our region appeared in both Bon Appetit and Gourmet Traveller Australia magazines, where in the latter, writer Daniel Honan described Penticton as “possibly the Okanagan’s prettiest little city,” and highlighted Wayne and Freda as “quite possibly the best coffee spot in B.C.” The transformative effect is nudging the city and the region into becoming a more year-round destination and creating better options for its residents.
Here is a recap of some of the dynamic changes that made 2019 an exciting year in our food scene.
While still savouring the French vegan chocolate treats of the newly opened Maison Mulnati and the artisan bread and pastries from Petrasek at the end of 2018, we paired them with jolts of caffeine at the start of the new year from ethically and sustainably sourced Seis Ceilo Coffee Roasters. Owner Sara Turner returned to her hometown of Penticton after a decade in Honduras, working with coffee growers to create a direct and transparent trade system. The result is a win-win for grower and consumer. Cheers to that!
The northern Italian town of Brescia is a far cry from Penticton, but Roberta and Flaminio Ferrari brought a taste from home with their pizzeria Gusto Ferrari. Regional specialties from throughout Italy fuel their pie menu, with house-made pastas and hearty soups that keep us coming back for more.
Fast becoming a food and beverage hub is the Martin-Westminster-Winnipeg corridor.
First out of the gate was Slackwater Brewing, opened in the former Mule nightclub, adding another craft brewery niche to the ale trail. It’s ambitious, with two floors, and a rooftop patio for summer fun. Ever changing taps, a fun, accessible food menu and live music nights keep the spirits high.
Wayne and Freda coffee shop and kitchen gave life to a former auto-detailing garage, transforming it into a light and airy welcoming space with great coffee and food to match.
Next came the Black Antler. After an extensive renovation and new kitchen build with heated outdoor patio, you’ll find an extensive menu of sharing plates and mains, with brunch a going concern, all washed down with an extensive cocktail and drinks menu.
Then this past fall, Tratto Pizzeria Napoletana opened and hit the ground running. A dream-come-true for former Vancouverite and co-owner Christopher Royal, the menu builds on his signature pies crafted over the last few years – including this past summer at JoieFarm Winery – with new creations, including a few “sacrilege” pies such as ham and pineapple, a wonderful antipasti and salad list with great ingredient sourcing, paired with another passion of Royal’s, southern Italian wines by the glass and bottle.
Next year, Neighbourhood Brewing, currently under construction, will further enhance this burgeoning area.
The dazzling new jewel on the Lakeshore is Elma restaurant. Its gorgeous room and building bring modern Turkish cuisine to the fore, and is the brainchild of Ayse and Mike Barluk. Two floors, 174 seats, with designer flourishes and gracious service throughout, Elma’s menu runs from meze to salads, large plates, a wonderful brunch, and Turkish flatbreads enhanced by herbs and spices from the Turkish culinary playbook. The experience is enhanced with adventurous cocktails and an ace wine list celebrating the region, making any hour happy.
Further south, Oliver Eats, housed in an expansive industrial space, has become a community hub, offering great coffee and eats with their thoughtful deli selection, including a savvy array of cheeses.
Next door, find the recently opened Black Sage Butcher. It’s a return to classic butchery with ethically sourced meats – of the organic, free range and grass-fed varieties – a vast selection of house-made sausages, along with unique and custom cuts of meat.
In Cawston, Row Fourteen quietly opened late summer. Set on the organic farm, orchard and cidery of the Klippenstein family, find a sleek room and equally sleek wood-burning oven as the anchor for the menu of farm-to-table ingredients.
Vegan and plant-based diets are here to stay.
At Pulse Kitchen, Stefano Liapis’s line of boldly-flavoured vegan cheeses have reached new heights with Canada-wide distribution. With increased demand came a new production facility in the Cannery Trade Building, including a retail outlet where vegans and the curious can try-and-buy his growing line of cheeses and complementary products.
On track for the dessert course are Connie and Ryan Oickle of Gratify. After two-and-a-half years experimenting and working out of a dimly lit 100-square-foot space, their determination and subsequent success has them front and center in a bright and bigger location on Main Street, open to the public.
A major shift for established businesses came with the passing of the torch at Joy Road Catering. After 14 years, chefs Cam Smith and Dana Ewert sold their successful business to the capable Vancouver-based caterers Olivia Fobert and Brett Turner. The new duo will divide their time between the two locations with eyes on building a custom catering kitchen and retail storefront in our fair city.
And celebrating 43 years, Theo’s Restaurant continues its reign with a new owner at the helm. Gregory Condonopoulos, businessman, family friend and former Theo’s employee, returned to the fold this past year to take the “legacy business” into the next decade.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.