Growing Roots is an innovative local program operated by the South Okanagan Immigrant Community Services and supported by Aging Well Penticton.
The program brings together newcomer seniors from different cultures and local young people to cook, share traditional customs and dishes, help the youth develop independent living skills and increase cultural understanding. Enjoying Growing Roots time together are, from left, Sarina Cooper, Caitlyn Kowal, Ben Laurie, Mark Cheung, Manuel Jorge Ferreira and Yolanda Alvarez Quevedo.
(Please note, this photograph was taken prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.)