OVERVIEW: Lay cards on the table as negotiations become more time sensitive. Hammer out the fine points and costs to the satisfaction of all involved before signing anything.
Maintain status or reputation where you can. Leaked information will have to be faced or further investigated. Get to the truth anyway you can even if you have to bend the rules etc.
An inspirational person becomes a beacon of hope. Pull funding together from where it is available, then decide how it will get spent. It will be important to have the right people in charge.
The new moon solar eclipse Tuesday shifts energy and focus into different or alternate areas. Stop. Think.
ARIES: Pull back the curtain on negotiations to see who has skin in the final game. Settle scores.
TAURUS: Have a plan B or hold onto financial reins that affect your plans going forward now.
GEMINI: Others are not sure of your position or status. A new or special deal gets discussed.
CANCER: You become more aggressive in your actions to advance your agenda. Stick to facts.
LEO: Check out ways or places to relax or have a change of scene. It can be organized easily.
VIRGO: Private talks and plans work to your advantage as you do disclosure in measured way.
LIBRA: Step forward and establish the position you want to take. This will affect others as well.
SCORPIO: What has been going on behind the scenes becomes more visible. Assume control.
SAGITTARIUS: You are magnetically attractive now and others want to be with you. Converse.
CAPRICORN: Smile to yourself as you see some of your plans coming together more easily.
AQUARIUS: Important contacts or associates side with you or throw support your way now.
PISCES: Your status or position is good no matter how circumstances are shifting around.