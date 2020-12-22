A Christmas stamp is a postage stamp with a Christmas theme, intended for use on seasonal mail. There are philatelists who delight in collecting them, as they are colourful, cheery, and numerous.
Such a collection can be expanded with envelopes cancelled at appropriate locations like Christmas Island (there’s one in the Indian Ocean and one in Nova Scotia), Noelville and Holly, Ontario, or Winterland, Newfoundland (I prefer Summerland).
There is some argument about it, but many collectors believe that the first Christmas stamp was Canadian. It does not really fit the above definition — the stamp shows a map of the world with the British Empire in red, stating “WE HOLD A VASTER EMPIRE THAN HAS BEEN.” A touch imperialistic for a Christmas theme, but it also carries the slogan “XMAS 1898.”
There is a story, possibly apocryphal, about how this Christmas message came to be. The stamp was designed by William Mulock, Canadian Postmaster General, to celebrate Imperial Penny Postage and was planned to be issued on Nov. 9, the birthday of the Prince of Wales. Mulock presented the design to Queen Victoria, saying the issue would “honour the Prince.” The Queen was not always amused with her philandering son and demanded, “Which prince?” Mulock thought quickly and answered, “The Prince of Peace, of course.” The issue date was moved to December, and the Xmas reference added.
The next Christmas stamps did not appear for many years. The U.S. issued a stamp showing candles and a wreath in 1962; Canada followed in 1964 with a pair of stamps picturing a family standing in a winter landscape, looking at the Star of Bethlehem.
Christmas stamps have been produced yearly since then; in pairs for the first years. The higher-value stamp was for regular postage, the lower value a special card rate. Do you remember this? The envelopes had to be left unsealed and no inclusions were allowed except the Christmas card. Did elves check them all? In any case, Christmas stamps became popular worldwide; about 160 countries were using them by the 1990s.
Earlier Christmas stamps usually depicted religious themes for what was essentially a Christian holiday. After 1964’s star, 1965 brought the gifts of the wise men, praying hands in 1966, and children carolling in 1967. But the commercial Christmas was coming full steam; Santa Claus and Christmas gifts first appeared in 1970. Canada and the U.S. now offer both secular and religious stamps every year; the UK alternates years.
At present, Canada Post no longer uses the term Christmas to describe its non-religious issue. This year’s three “Holiday” stamps (domestic rate, U.S. rate, and international rate) feature the folk art of Maud Lewis (1901-1970). Her paintings of country life in Nova Scotia can be described as simple, colourful and joyful. Her life was far from easy; she lived with severe rheumatoid arthritis and her married life was spent in a tiny house without electricity or running water. Her days were full, painting pictures on boards for sale ($2 - $5), or decorating the walls, windows and even the woodstove with art.
The 2017 movie “Maudie” with Sally Hawkins is definitely worth seeing, and if you travel to Halifax make sure to visit the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. It owns 55 of her paintings and has her entire restored house on permanent display inside the gallery!
2020’s single “Christmas” stamp shows a nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, an ox and a donkey all lovingly admiring the newborn Jesus. The two animals were not mentioned in the Gospel nativity accounts, but have been included in art of the nativity since the 4th century. St. Francis of Assisi used these live animals in the first creche scene in 1223, and they are seen to this day. The ox is said to symbolize endurance and sacrifice, the donkey humility and service.
May I finish with a song for this season: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. Let your heart be light. Next year all our troubles will be out of sight.”
Stay safe!
