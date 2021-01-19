Marijuana legalization — to reduce police and court costs? — to bow to the will of the people? — or perhaps just another tax grab on an industry to that point untaxed both for manufacture and sales?
Visiting my local stamp dealer recently, I was surprised to find that the revenue labels/stamps on marijuana products can be worth more than the product therein, depending on jurisdiction and condition. Imagine that! Us collectors can truly have “Reefer Madness”!
The tax on “weed” is worth a lot to the government — $500 million annually (2019 Global News). A pretty good incentive to disregard any possible moral qualms.
Many of us may remember how highly illegal Irish Sweepstakes tickets once were. Then there was prohibition.
The U.S. federal government, a stalwart in the fight against “drugs,” also produced marijuana revenue stamps (“marihuana”) starting in 1937. These were not formally withdrawn until 1969.
The original motivation might not seem out of place today. It was not to control the drug trade but rather simple subversion of the government by industry for its own ends. Dupont and Hearst, both big names in the wood fibre industry, persuaded Mellon the Treasury Secretary (and huge holder of Dupont stock) to tax the “hemp” industry out of existence as it might be a source of Nylon precursors.
These stamps were intended to tax the doctors that were prescribing the drug but rather than playing along, the doctors quit the trade. By the end of the 1960s. it became evident that a simple purchase of the stamps would be an admission of an illegal act (violating the 5th Amendment.) These interesting stamps are available on the collectors’ market and are highly sought after. (See Wikipedia for the rest of the story.)
But taxes are not always easily collected nor happily paid, leading to insurrection. Famously King John (real) and his evil Sheriff of Nottingham (real) were outwitted by the brave Robin Hood (mythical). Magna Carta was the end result. The American Revolution was precipitated over the imposition of a “Tea Tax” leading to the somewhat mythical Boston Tea Party. Gandhi brought focus on the infamous “Salt Tax” imposed by Britain leading to Indian Independence. All of these onerous levies were necessitated by the costs of foreign wars — a warning for our times. Smaller revolts take place - for example in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park this year.
Fairness in application and honesty in expenditure are tremendous aids in tax collection. Note the social and physical infrastructure differences between Sweden and Pakistan or Canada and the U.S. The forerunners of GST/PST were the individual taxes on playing cards, matches, paper, cheques as well as liquor and tobacco.
We are familiar with the latter two. “Revenue Stamps” as we collectors call them, have been applied to documents as well as goods. Because the objects being taxed are often large, so too are these stamps. They can exhibit quite outstanding engraving and being so much larger than their postage cousins can be very eye catching indeed. A recent visit to Deveney Stamps in Penticton showed me a “cigar” revenue some 2cm x 30cm. Absolutely stunning. Worth the tax.
So, smoke up, pay up and appreciate what our tax dollars do for us, and remind our politicians to spend it wisely or we will recall Robin Hood.
Postage Paid is submitted by Penticton Stamp Club members.