Try co-operating, but go it alone if that doesn’t work
OVERVIEW: Those feeling restless or out of sorts need to look for the cause. Some of this is just imagination or lack of sleep.
If it spills over into the office some could be asking awkward questions. Don’t expect more from them than they are able to give, including emotional support.
Avoid forcing any issues or getting in each other’s face; seek co-operation or at least meet each other part way.
Go it alone if things become too tense. Investigate further. Power plays backfire.
Those with the proper authority should step in the middle to settle things down. Decisions are made regarding locations and who will move.
Don’t fight the inevitable. Relax the rules.
ARIES: Word your intentions in a way that won’t put off those you need in your support system.
TAURUS: Take more control over matters related to distance. Pull some strings behind scenes.
GEMINI: Stall or side step any showdowns with those who do not have all the facts or evidence.
CANCER: Your position is challenged to some degree so be sure you organize everything etc.
LEO: Make decisions regarding occupation and location. Consider your other abilities or talents.
VIRGO: Settle financial matters or how things will be looked after in other ways. Check papers.
LIBRA: Separate to keep the peace even if this is temporary. Have a neutral person handle it.
SCORPIO: What you say or do turns things in a direction that others can get behind. Join them.
SAGITTARIUS: Discuss details with those in position to handle them properly. Avoid contention.
CAPRICORN: Clarify where you stand or your area of expertise. Some control issues to handle.
AQUARIUS: Much goes on behind the scenes. Meet with those having influence to pull strings.
PISCES: Others temporarily have more power than they are entitled to. Work around them now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.