As fall weather takes hold, the Out & About calendar is brimming with fun things to do indoors in October.
The Out & About program, sponsored by the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, is heading out on a road trip to the very popular Osoyoos Miniature Railroad on Oct. 6 and again on Oct. 20. The bus will depart for Osoyoos around 12:30 p.m. and return at about 3:30.
Earlier this month, the Osoyoos Miniature Railroad received the 2020 Travelers Award from the travel website TripAdvisor, placing the Osoyoos railway display in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.
For those sticking close to home, Out&About has organized a wonderful virtual chat group from 10-11:30 a.m. every Wednesday morning. You can join the conversation via your home computer, laptop or iPad from the comfort of your favourite chair.
If you would like to take part in the Wednesday virtual chat but are unsure of the technology, help is available.
If you love a bargain and need a few pieces for your wardrobe, there’s fun shopping ahead as you visit some of the consignment shops in Kelowna on Oct. 8 and again on Oct. 22. The bus will leave Penticton at noon and return loaded with your purchases around 4 p.m.
For those who like to raise a glass of wine, it’s off to learn about wine making at Keller’s Cellars in Summerland on Oct. 16 and again on Oct. 30. The afternoon outings will depart at about 2 p.m. and return around 3 p.m.
For a little more physical exercise, the Out & About team will be heading to the recently re-opened Penticton Community Centre pool from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 on Oct. 1, 15 and 29. This will be a fun time to relax and socialize with some pool fun.
All of the Out & About events are by preregistration only and are covered by strict BC government COVID health protocols. Numbers are limited so it’s important to call early to register for the event you’re interested in attending.
For technology help for the virtual chat, more information on the October offerings and COVID protocols, and to register for your event, please call the Seniors Wellness Program office at 250-487-7455 or email the staff at info@seniorswellnesssociety.com
If you register for an event but are unable to attend, please let the office know so someone from the wait list can go in your place.