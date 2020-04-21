Good Deeds

Both socially and physically distanced, Penticton Lions secretary Bob Elliott presents $1,000 to the Salvation Army food bank to Major Paul Trickett. The donation was approved by the Lions’ membership, via email. The Lions understand that more people, many of whom have never done so in the past, have registered for this valuable service.
