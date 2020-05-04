Penticton author E.J “Russ” McDevitt has published the third novel in his autobiographical series “Savage Down Under.”
McDevitt, a former professional wrestler, military policeman and rail worker, “fights his way right across Australia, in three Outback Boxing and Wrestling troupes, while building a formidable reputation as a hard-hitting boxer as well,” the author says in a press release.
The plot comes from McDevitt’s early life, before he joined the Canadian Forces, in which he served for six years, before moving on to a variety of other careers.
An Irishman by birth, he has written six action novels, and also works as a motivational speaker.
“Savage Down Under” books are available for order on Amazon.