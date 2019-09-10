OVERVIEW: Its OK to think big this week as long as we keep plans in the actual realm of possibilities; its fun to speculate.
Some may have to move to make these dreams come true; secure details or financial base.
Others could end up being affected by your choices, so be fair. Investigate all viable avenues and time limits.
Some feel haunted be indecision, so relax and take your time. Feeling the pressure can cause them to jump the gun.
Use charm and the luck of Friday the 13th to gain ground or benefits under the full moon; expectations are high.
Observe those who may be fudging the truth to their own advantage. Ask them the right questions.
ARIES: Choices this week seem larger or more time sensitive than expected. Prune the list in order.
TAURUS: Private arrangements will eventually work to your advantage so navigate this with patience.
GEMINI: Others have a greater influence on your status, home or income. Take time to negotiate it.
CANCER: The full moon affects your thoughts and words. Present them carefully and be cool now.
LEO: Discuss what you expect and what others are willing to give you. Know your worth. Stand tall.
VIRGO: You push for action or to get a commitment. Make sure you have the upper hand with this.
LIBRA: Duty calls. Do what you must and it will look good to others. Use this to pad your resume.
SCORPIO: You can push back with authority over those who have pushed you. Might can be right.
SAGITTARIUS: Consider working or aligning with those who are behind the scenes. Keep it private.
CAPRICORN: Be negotiable when it comes to what you want to do and where. Others count on you.
AQUARIUS: You can have final say no matter how high the stakes are. Your influence is key now.
PISCES: Personal and personal relationships can blend into a tighter unit where all will benefit.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.
