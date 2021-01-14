The winner of a lottery that supports the B.C. Children’s Hospital can choose from one of seven luxury homes, including two in the Okanagan.
Or they can choose to take $2.2 million tax-free.
Tickets for the 2021 Choices Lottery are now on sale until April 8, or until tickets sell out.
“During these uncertain times, the money raised through the Choices Lottery is more important than ever. These funds go toward groundbreaking research and discovering new treatments for sick and injured children across B.C. and the Yukon,” B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation president Teri Nicholas said in a news a release.
The Okanagan options for the lucky winner are homes in Vernon and Okanagan Falls.
The house packages also come with luxury vehicles, a boat or RV, and at least $1 million in cash.
You can buy tickets, which cost $100 for three tickets, at bcchildren.com.
There are also other ticketing options and subsidiary prizes.