December is traditionally the busiest time of year for our team at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
Our 15th annual Tree of Dreams campaign is in full swing as we move toward the successful completion of our $3-million fundraising drive for a second CT unit at Penticton Regional Hospital.
We now have less than $300,000 to go — so we’re 90% there. Thank you to the hundreds of donors who have already stepped forward. Your support has truly been humbling.
If you are considering a donation, there’s still time before the December 31st tax deadline. You can donate online through our website, by mail, or by phone.
We normally invite donors to stop by in person as well. However, this has been anything but a normal year. Due to the recent upswing in COVID cases in the South Okanagan, our office in the lobby of the David Kampe Tower at PRH is now locked. If you prefer to donate in person, please phone us before you arrive and we will arrange to meet you in the lobby. Thank you for understanding.
—-
Speaking of the Tree of Dreams — our new lighted tree on the east face of the PRH parkade has provided some additional flair this year. Kudos to the team at PRH facilities maintenance for their terrific help.
—-
For a very informative update on the PRH expansion — including the current emergency department renovation, along with recent upgrades at South Okanagan General Hospital and the Summerland Health Centre, visit our website. We’ve posted a special “Thank You Donors” video at the bottom of our home page which you will definitely find interesting.
The emergency department expansion is being completed in stages since the ER must continue to operate during the construction period. The new waiting area, registration and triage area are now open. The whole project should be completed by early 2022.
—-
Special thanks to June Revell-Quevillon and her fantastic team of volunteers at Treasures & Trinkets, the hospital gift shop at PRH. The gift shop recently contributed $20,000 to our CT campaign. Not only does the gift shop offer an array of treats, but it also has a fantastic selection of ladies’ fashions — and all the proceeds go to assist healthcare.
—-
Thanks also to Pat Wand, who operates the bottle depots outside the Penticton and Summerland IGA stores. She uses the proceeds to purchase teddy bears and other stuffed toys for children undergoing treatment at the Summerland Health Centre, the pediatrics ward at PRH and the Emergency Department.
Pat has been doing this for years — so greatly appreciated.
—-
Finally, our sincere Happy Holiday wishes to all in the South Okanagan Similkameen. Our office will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. I think we’d all agree — 2021 can’t arrive a moment too soon!