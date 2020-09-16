Good Deeds

Barry Owen of the Penticton Knights of Pythias stopped by Penticton Regional Hospital to donate $500 as part of the BLOOD (Bike Like One On Dialysis) Challenge. The fundraiser by the SOS Medical Foundation raised $6,373 for new equipment in the PRH Renal Dept. Participants were asked to bike, run, walk or swim two to eight hours a week to match the time spent by some kidney patients pedalling specialized cycling machines while undergoing dialysis.