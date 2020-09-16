Good Deeds

Barry Owen of the Penticton Knights of Pythias stopped by Penticton Regional Hospital to donate $500 as part of the BLOOD (Bike Like One On Dialysis) Challenge. The fundraiser by the SOS Medical Foundation raised $6,373 for new equipment in the PRH Renal Dept. Participants were asked to bike, run, walk or swim two to eight hours a week to match the time spent by some kidney patients pedalling specialized cycling machines while undergoing dialysis.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom furious over bail for man who allegedly attacked kids
- Canada Post delivery on hold in South Okanagan
- Farmers take fight to city hall
- Prolific offender back behind bars after botched robbery
- House arrest sought for Penticton man with nearly 27K pics of child porn
- Cost cuts claim another job at city hall
- Tractor protest planned over Naramata Bench housing project
- Arson suspect sought
- Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose 'very high risk' for air quality in B.C.
- Sticky situation in downtown alley
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 23