Good Deeds

From left, Thomas Bridson, Max Rutherford and Jasmine Aantjes.

Thanks to the generosity of its customers, Cannery Brewing made a donation to the South Okanagan Children’s Charity from proceeds raised during virtual Santa pictures. From left, Cannery Brewing chef Thomas Bridson, tap room manager Max Rutherford and Jasmine Aantjes from the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.