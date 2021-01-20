Thanks to the generosity of its customers, Cannery Brewing made a donation to the South Okanagan Children’s Charity from proceeds raised during virtual Santa pictures. From left, Cannery Brewing chef Thomas Bridson, tap room manager Max Rutherford and Jasmine Aantjes from the South Okanagan Children’s Charity.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: COVID shuts local 7-Eleven
- Have you seen these men?
- Agur family property under microscope
- Impaired driver's rampage ends near Pen-Hi
- Letter boxes disappearing due to vandalism
- Vandals smash 10 bus stops
- City urges better consultation on supportive housing project
- Construction wave crests
- New assistant GM at the Lakeside
- Oversight extended at Summerland seniors’ home
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Federal lawyers argue charges Peter Nygard faces are too serious for release
- B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Joel Figueroa to contract extension
- Adam Hadwin hopes to hit reset button in 2021 starting with American Express
- Improve working conditions in long-term care homes, COVID-19 advisory group urges
- Aurora Cannabis lays off workers after signing new sales broker deal
- Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew.'