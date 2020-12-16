February 16, 2015
Something new — my husband is now needing help with dressing.
Not all the time, yet, but needing help all the time will be coming next.
What this also means is that assistance with eating and toileting will soon be necessary as well. There have been some changes and confusion involved with toileting lately but so far his ability to eat is perfectly fine.
We have been solidly in Stage 5 on the Alzheimer’s timeline this last while, but needing help with dressing and some confusion with toileting signals that the transition to Stage 6 is coming.
I have no idea how long this transition will take, but it does mean that residential care will be coming up. I am glad to have him on a wait list for the facility of our choice.
Let us hope that when he is ready for care that they have a bed available for him. And let us also hope the it is not too soon.
Broadly looked at, Alzheimer’s Disease has three categories — early, mid and late stages. Looking deeper, the categories of the disease are broken down in to seven stages, with Stage One have no impairment detectable through to Stage Seven, where all basic activities of daily life are compromised.
March 1, 2015
Another first last evening: I lost my husband.
We were crossing the south parking lot on our way to a Kelowna Rockets game, and as we came around the corner of the building to the main entrance, my youngest grandson noticed Papa was no longer with us.
More than halfway across the lot he was there, then he was gone.
The two of us spent some time searching outside before going to security. Security was great.
They put their staff on alert, put the building on lockdown and had a small team outside doing a perimeter search.
My grandson and I walked the three blocks back to where I had parked to see if Chuck had gone there, all the while calling for him.
Hundreds of people were heading to the game, lots of dark alleys and parking lots, and no Papa. It was getting to the point where I was truly worried about where he had disappeared to.
After fruitless searching we went back to security, time to contact the proper authorities if he was truly missing. And there was Papa, in the security office, totally unperturbed and having a glass of water with the staff.
So although security had assured us that my husband would not get in to the building without a ticket, he had done just that, as that south entrance door was the only logical place where he could have so quickly disappeared from sight.
By the time we were back in the building the concourse was mostly empty. I suppose that is when security found Chuck. So here he was, totally at ease, sitting in the security office, not in any way upset or agitated.
We continued on with our plans to watch the game and the remainder of the evening was uneventful — except for the fact that I was slightly unhinged by what had happened.
I know that it will happen again, that I will lose him. He cannot walk beside someone unless he is holding their hand, he is always trailing behind. If I slow down so he can catch up, he slows down. It is one of the things that drive both our girls and I crazy, and I have often wondered why he seems unable to walk beside someone.
I surmise it is so he can keep whoever he is with in his sight, but who really knows.
2020: A tip for caregivers
Have a photo of your loved one with you and make a note of what they are wearing, every time you leave the house with them, just in case you find yourself having to describe this person to authorities.
Best practice — use your phone to take their photo so there is no hesitation about what they may be wearing that day.
Also, get a medic alert bracelet for your loved one and put your cellphone number on it.
I made the mistake of putting our home number on his bracelet, which does you no good if you are out and about with no one at home to field a call.
Sheryl Theessen writes about two years in the life of her husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease.