If you love fall colours, then October is the best time to admire Mother Nature’s palette, even if you’ve done the same trail numerous times earlier in the year.
So the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen did a three-day blitz of some of our favourite trails this week: Knox Mountain Park on Thanksgiving Day Monday, the Okanagan Rail Trail from Lake Country to Coldstream on Tuesday, and the loop of Paul’s Tomb, Okanagan Rail Trail and Mission Creek Greenway on Wednesday.
Each had a wealth of fall colours, perfect for those photos that you want to send to friends in Winterpeg who are digging out from up to a metre of snow.
The Knox Mountain hike was up Apex Trail to the first lookout, down Paul’s Tomb Trail to the beautiful little bay, up Ogopogo Trail to the peak and down Apex Trail almost all the way back down to the trailhead when the Sheriff noticed his jacket was no longer hanging from the back of his waistpack. The Sheriff didn’t intend to hike the trail twice but...
When you’ve cycled the Okanagan Rail Trail as often as we have, you notice changes immediately. On Tuesday, the Sheriff stopped and talked to landscapers from Swan Lake Nursery in Vernon who had just completed planting shrubs and trees at two interpretive sites - at kilometre 3.7 near Coldstream and the other at Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country.
Several erosion-control projects — where Kalamalka Lake waves were narrowing the trail — appear to be finished, but the trail is still a little rough.The new off-road parking areas at the Kickwillie Loop in Coldstream are now paved with a new ramp to get up to the trail. Further to the north, work is underway on a north extension of the rail trail to connect to College Way.
“The areas on the Okanagan Rail Trail that received the erosion repairs were graded and packed, but not fully finished due to the fact that additional erosion work is planned for eroded slopes this winter,” explained Ashley Gregerson, communications officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan.
“Once all of the erosion work is complete in 2020, we will re-grade the site and ensure the surfacing is consistent with the other areas that were not worked on.”
Painting of the parking lines and a shoulder will occur shortly at the Westkal Parking Area (Kickwillie Loop), she added.
“We will also be installing signage on the chain-link fencing to instruct trail users to walk their bikes to the trail entrances to encourage safe trail use. The north extension is expected to be completed before the end of 2019, weather conditions permitting. The trail on the north extension will use the same material and the final product will match the other sections of trail.”
RDNO will hold an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Vernon Regional Library when staff from multiple departments will talk about various projects and initiatives, including the Okanagan Rail Trail.
On Wednesday, when we cycled the Rails With Trails beside Clement Avenue, we noticed chain-link fencing and a gate at Clifton Road were gone. The fence was required by CN when trains were running.
“In order to improve accessibility and visibility, the City of Kelowna removed the pass-through gates and fences at Clement and Clifton,” said Michelle Kam, the city’s sustainability coordinator and one of the city reps on the ORT interjurisdictional development committee.
“We are working on the permitting requirements required prior to commencing with the work at Carney Pond (interpretive site near Adams Road). We do not have any updated timelines at this time.”
The Sheriff also made an email inquiry about an improved connection between Pelmewash Parkway to parking lots and ORL access on Woodsdale Road.
“Through the public engagement, improvements to Woodsdale Road came up as a common request. I’m not aware of anything specific planned for 2020,” said Karen Miller, communications officer for Lake Country.
—————
Peachland Trails Awareness Day last Sunday was a success.
“Over 85 people registered for the event. Unfortunately, the threatening weather early in the morning discouraged some,” said David Moorhouse, a member of the Peachland tourism promotion committee.
“The rain relented and the clouds lifted, and those who turned out experienced a beautiful fall day — perfect for our hikes. Many participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn more about the trails around Peachland.”
Afterwards, Peachland Lions hosted a by-donation hotdog barbecue, and the West Kelowna branch of Wildsafe BC offered bear safety tips and a bear spray demo and practice. Peachland’s Bosleys pet supplies had giveaways and free samples, and the Trail of the Okanagans Society provided a history lesson of the Fur Brigade Trail and its efforts to promote the development of a trail from Oliver to Vernon and beyond.
—————
Those who oppose plans by Recreation Sites and Trails BC to turn a 67-kilometre recreation rail trail into a logging road will host a mountain bike ride there today.
“Trails Society of BC has a ride on the Columbia and Western Rail Trail to get people up there to see what will be impacted if road-building and logging are allowed to continue on The Great Trail (formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail),” said Ciel Sander, society president.
“If you’ve never ridden on the section of The Great Trail from Paulson to Fife, now is your chance. We will meet at Wildways Adventure Sports in Christina Lake to have a shuttle lift-off at 10 a.m. to the Paulson Trailhead. We are teaming up with locals from Christina Lake, Castlegar, Grand Forks and Greenwood to cruise downhill on the rail trail.
“Bring your mountain bikes with the largest tires possible, snacks, lunch, water and clothes for the chilly weather in the forecast.”
The 164-kilometre Columbia and Western Rail Trail, which runs between Castlegar and Midway, was given to the province by Trans Canada Trail for non-motorized use in 2004.
In August, John Hawkings, director of Recreation Sites and Trails BC, asked for feedback on the proposal.
“Our southwest director and former prez Leon Lebrun got a report that over 650 letters were received. We are concerned that the current government is going to make a huge mistake by not changing course on this plan,” said Sander.
Trails Society of BC was established in 1994 to assist the provincial government in establishing the Trans Canada Trail.
—————
The 51st annual Vernon Ski and Snowboard Swap is 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 37th Ave.
—————
The recent annual general meeting of the Kelowna Canoe and Kayak Club was well attended and an executive selected.
The 2020 executive will be: president Paul Landry; vice-president Morag Stevenson; secretary Carol Fawcett; treasure, Dave Fowler; membership Carol Drury; education John O’Brien; events and meetings Shirley Regan; webmaster Andrew Stevens; library Valita Russo; and directors-at-large Leo Gebert, Vivien Blair and Meg O’Brien.
—————
Effective this week, Friends of South Slopes has a dedicated person who will monitor and facilitate trail maintenance in both Myra-Bellevue and Okanagan Mountain provincial parks.
Herb Blamire has more than 45 years of experience in owning, operating and maintaining heavy equipment, including trail-building in Banff National Park. He assists FOSS in certifying volunteers for the use of its trail maintenance equipment.
“Our focus for the balance of the 2019 season will be brushing in MBPP, working our way up from the lower, more heavily-used trails. This work will create some disturbances and you may experience ‘wait time’ on certain trails. Signs will be posted at the Stewart Road East Trailhead advising you of which trails are affected,” said the official announcement.
“To ensure that our efforts are the most effective, we ask that you direct your legitimate concerns regarding trail requirements to our co-ordinator, Herb Blamire.”
If you ‘like’ the FOSS-Kelowna Facebook page, you will be kept in the loop on information on which trails are being brushed, etc.
For more information, contact Blamire at globalsafety@shaw.ca.
—————
The Kelowna presentation of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Best of the Fest world tour is at 7 p.m. today at Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets may still be available at MEC, Fresh Air Experience, Fresh Air Concept, Leo’s Video, Kelowna Cycle, Beyond the Crux and Gneiss Climbing Gym.
—————
Arion Therapeutic Farm in Kelowna is organizing a Little Farmers outing for children five to 10 years of age from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays starting today.
“Your kids can have a hands-on experience of farm life. In this course, children will actively participate in animal care and feeding, and barn chores,” said the official announcement.
The farm, at 2457 Saucier Rd. in East Kelowna, will also host a community vegan potluck at 5 p.m.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff, is a retired reporter. Email: jp.squire@telus.net
