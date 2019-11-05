OVERVIEW: Keep personal and business matters separate for now. It will be important to look at all the facts objectively; go the extra mile to get at them.
Those playing games won’t be able to hide much longer as there is a natural timeline on this. Jealousy or resentment causes a showdown as they try to exert their will over others on a small or large scale. Be prepared.
Domestic or international events are included in this activity. Strategize in private before making any statements or demands. Secure documents or evidence in a secure place. It will be needed later.
Present it in stages to allow changes that may be required during the disclosure process.
ARIES: Shore up your position by dodging face-to-face talks with those trying to block your actions.
TAURUS: Stay the course while you juggle responsibilities near or far. Others are counting on you.
GEMINI: Your ability to influence others is amazing to watch. Stay on your chosen path to advance.
CANCER: Residence of base of operations is affected by those in positions of authority or control.
LEO: Keep a lid on privileged information until its time to speak up. It will affect you and them now.
VIRGO: Take a closer look at the reputation or history of those who may influence your future etc.
LIBRA: Keep your comments to yourself until they will have the desired effect. This will matter.
SCORPIO: Intense emotion prompts you to bend or break the rules for the good of the situation.
SAGITTARIUS: Wheel and deal with those who try tipping the scales to their advantage. Patience.
CAPRICORN: Just because you have to be in the presence of others does not make you them.
AQUARIUS: Jealous individuals talk about you behind your back but are afraid to face you now.
PISCES: Seek your best source of investment or support before you expand your agenda etc.
