Stamp collectors love errors. New stamps are closely reviewed to see if any mistakes in subject or spelling have been made; these are classed as design errors.
More dramatic, and often much more valuable, are printing errors. Almost anything in the stamp production process can and sometimes does go wrong. We find missing colours, perforations running down the middle of the stamp, or designs printed on the gummed side … the possibilities are endless.
Probably the most famous (and valuable) printing error is the “Inverted Jenny.”
In 1918, the US Postal Service produced a set of three stamps to promote its brand new airmail service. The 24-cent was an attractive two-coloured stamp; a red border surrounded a blue Curtiss JN-4 mail carrier biplane, nicknamed a “Jenny.” The sheets of 100 stamps needed to be run through the press once for each colour. As far as we know, only one sheet was turned around before the second stage, resulting in a single sheet with the aircraft flying upside down.
Stamp collector William T. Robey bought one sheet in a post office for its face value of $24. As he spotted the inverted Jennys, he said, “My heart stood still.” Supposedly, the clerk failed to notice anything amiss because he had never seen an airplane before.
Robey did well — he sold his sheet for $15,000. No other examples have been found. The sheet was broken up, and there are many subsequent stories of Inverted Jennys being bought, sold, stolen, damaged, faked; the fame and the values keep going up and up.
The 1985 movie “Brewster’s Millions” featured Richard Pryor as a fading baseball player who is informed that a deceased uncle has left him $300 million if he can complete a challenge. He must spend $30 million in 30 days, but not own any new assets at the end of the time, and not destroy anything of value.
Brewster buys a $1.25 million Jenny stamp and uses it to mail a postcard, which the movie says negates the stamp’s value without destroying the stamp. Not quite right; the used stamp would still have great value, but it’s a movie.
The stamp has had a busy life in popular culture. Homer Simpson finds a sheet of Jennys at a yard sale, but passes on the five cent price because the planes are upside down. There is an
indie-rock band called “Inverted Jenny,” and a 2019 episode of the courtroom drama “For the People” centres on the stamp. And you can also purchase Inverted Jenny tie pins, cufflinks, pendants, and quilted or embroidered pictures (“suitable for framing”).
The latest chapter of the saga is the controversy of the “Un-Inverted Jenny.” In 2013, the US Postal Service decided to cash in on the Jenny’s fame by creating an issue of two million $2 stamps featuring the famous invert. Their marketers had a great idea: print 100 sheets of these with an “error,” the upside-down plane upright again. All the 2013 stamps were sold in a wrapper that hid the stamps, and buyers were told there was a chance they were purchasing a rare error, an un-inverted Jenny.
No one seemed to notice a USPS regulation that prohibited intentionally creating a stamp rarity until Inspector General David Williams did ... trouble!
The Inverted Jenny retains its allure. The latest price at auction was $1,593,000 US in November 2018. The lesson to be learned: if you notice something odd about a stamp, check it out carefully.
