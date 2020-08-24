There’s still lots of fun left in summer even during these socially distant times so how about a special bike ride?
Cycling Without Age is a popular trishaw cycling service in the Penticton area that is available to take two seniors on a scenic tour of their neighbourhood.
The passengers ride on the comfy two-passenger seat while a pilot (cyclist) turns the pedals for the relaxing ride.
During these COVID-19 times, additional precautions have been put into place to ensure the riders and pilot remain protected.
A plexiglas shield separates the passengers from the pilot and all riders will use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. Sanitizing protocols are also in place for the trishaw.
If two passengers are riding together, they need to be from the same bubble.
The ride is free and is a great way to get outside in the fresh air for some fun touring. If you’d like to feel the wind in your hair and enjoy time with the friendly trishaw team, book a trishaw ride by calling Cycling Without Age at 250-809-9343.