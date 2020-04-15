A unique low-waste, low-health- risk market supplying locally-grown, high-quality groceries will be opening soon in Penticton.
The LocalMotive Low Waste Market is slated to welcome its first customers on May 5 in the Apple Plaza at 1848 Main Street in Penticton.
“Our vision is to operate a market with unique fresh produce, bulk foods and home and personal hygiene supplies with minimal or no-single-use plastic packaging,” Thomas Tumbach said.
In response to the increasing plastic pollution of our planet, the Low-Waste Market will implement food sales that reduce or eliminate single-use plastic packaging by over 90% on a wide range of products and encourage and provide options for reusing containers in store.
“We’ll also inform customers on alternative ways to package and store food and on waste reducing techniques,” Tumbach said.
Tumbach and his wife Celina
established LocalMotive, an Okanagan-based organic home delivery service in 2005.
The Low Waste Market is a new venture of LocalMotive.
Customer services planned before the COVID-19 pandemic have become especially important in reducing risk of acquiring the virus.
“There will be curbside pick up for pre-ordered items and a focus on sanitary protocols in the store,” Tumbach said.
The numerous bulk food items will be on display behind a service counter and a staff member will fill the customer’s order thus reducing the number of people accessing the items.
“We started thinking about a retail outlet about six months ago when we reached what we thought was the peak for our online home delivery business,” Tumbach said.
The COVID-19 pandemic
increased the need for a store and accelerated the pace of its development.
“The pandemic maxed out our home delivery capacity. Our business has more than doubled in the last month and there is now a waiting list,” Tumbach said.
A retail store is appealing to many customers because they want to select their own food items rather than receive a box of items picked out by LocalMotive staff.
Some customers prefer shopping at a store which allows more flexibility than receiving produce through a pre-set monthly delivery service.
The store promises to be a big win for local farmers especially during the current pandemic.
With the restrictions on farmers’ markets and the closure of restaurants, farmers welcome the opportunity the Low Waste Market provides to sell their products.
At present five farms have signed up to supply the market.
“They have crops ready to sell now,” Tumbach said, who welcomes inquiries from other farmers.
He wants to keep prices as low as possible by selling in large volumes.
The Low Waste Market will offer case-lot sales for in-season produce, so get ready to can, freeze or dry the store’s wide selection of produce.