With stay-in measures a necessary reality those festive feelings may feel more like a fizzle.
Large family gatherings and the prospects of an open house are a no-no, and that massive turkey on the big day needs to be scaled back. To put the jingle back into menu planning this year, our region’s talented chefs and caterers have crafted up delicious and decadent holiday take-out menus for you and your bubble — so you don’t have to.
So whether you’re naughty or nice, just pour yourself a glass of your favourite cheer, put your feet up and plot your shortcut to culinary pleasures at your doorstep.
Get your gobble-gobble on with Bogner’s contactless drive-thru and pick-up Christmas turkey dinner.
Chef Darin Paterson’s dinner for two includes a roasted four-day-brined turkey with pan gravy and Bogner’s classic sage stuffing along with four wonderful roasted and seasonal veggie sides, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter, a decadent dessert, housemade truffles to finish — plus a bottle of chilled Trebbiano from Hester Creek Winery.
The dinners need to be booked and pre-paid in advance with arranged pick-up times on Dec. 24and 25th. Order through their website, bogners.ca or email, gobble@bogners.ca
Brodo Kitchen is handling your holiday extravaganza with smoked paprika and rosemary roasted turkey thighs taking the leading role.
Priced per person, dig in to the proper accompaniments of roast garlic whipped potatoes, traditional stuffing with bacon and thyme, a creamy-cheesie vegetable gratin, rich turkey gravy, cranberry–orange sauce and a killer chocolate dessert.
Pre-order at chef@tastebrodo.com by Dec. 15 for pick-up on the 23rd.
The Nest wants you to bring them home for Christmas this year with their holly jolly menu with a seasonal salad course starting things off. The healthy course segues to a classic roast turkey stuffed with herbs and apple, and glazed with brown butter and gravy.
Sides include whole roasted squash with maple syrup, stuffing with housemade sourdough highlighted with green apple, sage, beer and miso, and iconic pommes Robuchon (a silky, butter-drenched whip of potatoes), cranberry sauce scented with vanilla and rosemary, followed by a family-style dessert.
There is a vegetarian option and orders include extra for leftover turkey sandwiches. Orders through their website must be in by December 19th for pick up Dec. 22 or 23rd. The menu can be ordered per person, or for four to six people, and their bar menu of wine, beer or sparkling is also available for purchase, thenestpenticton.com
Chef AK Campbell of Time Winery & Kitchen is crafting up a rich Christmas dinner Meal Kit for six. Flawlessly executed, turkey breast ballotine, bacon wrapped, stuffed and rolled takes centre stage, accompanied by brown butter-whipped potatoes, bread stuffing with apples, sausage and herbs, pan gravy, charred Brussels sprouts, roasted root vegetables and cranberry-raisin chutney.
Greens are provided with an arugula salad with orange, cranberries, goat cheese and spiced pecans, and dessert is pumpkin pie with a gingersnap crust with butterscotch and whipped cream. The Kit, expertly packed with detailed instructions on its minimal preparation, must be pre-ordered 48 hours prior to pick up on December 23rd. And with the winery on site, the team can suggest expert wine pairings for a one-stop shop. Pre-order through chelsea.dumayne@fivevinecellars.com
While the holiday menu is still TBA for the Naramata Inn, stollen — fruitcake’s bready, buttery, marzipan-stuffed, rum-soaked, citrus-zested, organic Naramata apricot-flecked, sugar-dusted cousin – is available for a limited time. The Inn's custom version, with Swedish royalty roots, was made famous at the Four Seasons in Vancouver, and has been carried on by a new Vancouver bakery. Tradition never tasted so good.
Scholarships are open until end of January for any woman in B.C. to pursue their education/ career in culinary, hospitality, beverage, agriculture and aguaculture. Many women have benfitted from this important organization. For information, visit: lesdames.ca/scholarship-program/
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable adventure.