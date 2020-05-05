The South Okanagan Loss Society has turned to technology to support those experiencing loss and grief during this time of physical distance and the need to stay at home.
Professionally facilitated drop-in sessions have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19 precautions and are now replaced with Zoom meetings.
Weekly group meetings for seniors living with loss take place on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. via the Zoom technology.
It’s important to note that seniors who do not have access to the online Zoom service can receive support by calling the South Okanagan Loss Society at 250-488-1320.
Conversations on loss and grief will take place each week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The group will be facilitated by Sam (Sandra) Lucier and Dorothy Point.
Preregister for these groups by email: sols.penticton@gmail.com or call the society at 250-488-1320.