There’s an audible gasp as H.J. Cha flings open the door of the circular barrel room at Phantom Creek Estates in Oliver.
My wife, Kerry, and I are taken abackby the beauty of the vast circular space filled with wine barrels ringing a smaller glass room in the middle lit by a colourful and abstract chandelier by Seattle glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.
“We get that reaction all the time,” said Cha, Phantom Creek’s brand ambassador.
“It is a dramatic setting for a wine tasting.”
We sit down at a table in the glass room under the chandelier to see the lighting art reflected a half dozen times in the distance.
The six wines we taste are also awe-inspiring.
The 2017 Riesling ($30) is classic Alsace-style, dry and minerally with aromas and flavours of lime, peach, honey and a touch of petrol, which is a good thing in a Riesling.
Peach and honey aromas and flavours also make an appearance in the 2017 Pinot Gris ($30), which also has some baked apple and spice finish.
The 2017 Viognier ($40) is complex with orange blossom, nectarine, apricot, honeysuckle and ginger aromas and flavours.
The three whites are all traditional Alsace varietals for a reason.
The consulting winemaker for the whites is Olivier Humbrecht, who is from the region of France that hugs the German border.
Humbrecht also owns and operates Domaine Zind-Humbrecht in Alsace.
Phantom Creek’s other consulting winemakers are Napa couple Anne and Cameron Vawter and the on-site winemaker is Francis Hutt, who most recently crafted wines at Carrick in New Zealand for nine years.
Phantom’s reds are all Bordeaux-style, in a nod to the French region considered king of the reds.
The 2016 Becker Vineyard Cuvee ($60) is a blend of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon that is cherry-and-plum forward.
The 2016 Phantom Creek Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($80) has a powerful and smooth blackberry-cedar-and-menthol profile.
The 2016 Phantom Creek Vineyary Cuvee ($100) is the winery’s flagship containing all the traditional Bordeaux red varieties (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot) with a splash of Syrah, the signature red from France’s Rhone region.
Phantom Creek has been getting a lot of buzz in the wine world during the past four years.
As soon as Chinese mining tycoon Richter Bai bought vineyards on the Black Sage Bench from the late Harry McWatters, the chatter started.
Bai was expected to build a winery like no other in the Okanagan sparing no expense.
That’s come true with a $100-million investment and a contemporary, 45,000-square-foot hilltop winery designed by renowned California-based architect John Taft of Backen & Gillam.
The structures contain the aforementioned barrel room, gravity-fed production facilities, tasting room and shop and restaurant with a view.
The winery won’t officially open until April 2020.
But until Oct. 14 it is offering a $50 sneak peek tour and tasting.
That price is steep for a tour and tasting, but worth it to enjoy the exceptional wines and get a look at stunning property.
Part of that is the two six-metre-tall angel sculptures by Chinese artist Wu Ching Ju that flank the entrance walkway.
By the way, Phantom Creek is so named for the creek that used to be and helped deposit glacial soils on the site.
The wines are available online at PhantomCreekEstates.com and through the winery’s Estate Club.
The Amulet project Dwight Sick loves Rhone.
So the winemaker for Moraine Estate Winery in Naramata has embarked on a side project with Roche Wines, also in Naramata, to produce a spectacular white and a stunning red, both reminiscent of the great wines of France’s
Rhone Valley.
The result is Amulet White 2018 ($27) and Amulet Red 2018 ($36).
The two limited-production wines are available exclusively online at AmuletWines.ca.
The white is 90% Viognier and 10% Marsanne.
Rhone’s signature whites are Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne.
Sick’s Okanagan interpretation is aromatic and full of apricot, honeycomb, lemon and almond.
Sick goes as far as to say it also reminds him of fresh rainfall.
This is a heady and complex wine you can certainly enjoy now, or tuck it away and drink it in five years to see how it evolves.
The red is a blend of traditional Rhone varieties Grenache, Syrah and Mouvedre.
The result is a dark and multifaceted beauty of violet, blackberry and liquorice.
Sick, obviously a wordsmith with the descriptors, also gets a pinch of desert sage from the Amulet Red.
The wine is unfined and ulfiltered, so expect some sediment in the bottle.
But that’s a good thing.
It means the wine retains its aromas and flavours.
You just have to pour it gently into the glass or decanter so the wine isn’t cloudy.
Again, this wine is an enjoy-now or cellar-for-later vintage.
Sick picked the name Amulet for the Elizabethan-era Gold Angel coin, which was not only used as currency, but worn as an amulet, or good luck charm, to ward off evil and attract happiness.
The winemaker believes in order for Rhone-style wines to be good, they must also be a little evil.
Both wines feature a replica coin fused to the bottle.
--Steve MacNaull is a reporter at The Okanagan Weekend. Reach him at steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca. Also listen to his Okanagan Wine & Dine show exclusively on OkanaganValleyRadio.com on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. If you miss it then, shows are always available in the podcast vault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.