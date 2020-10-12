Like autumn clockwork, I’m back in the kitchen. Braising, roasting, toasting and long-simmering soups and stews are the order of the day – and squash is my ingredient of choice.
With origins in Mesoamerica, it was through the Columbus Exchange in the 16th Century that its seeds were spread across the globe, with heirloom varieties and hybrids that have become mainstays in many global larders. And the word squash is derived from the Narragansett Native American word askutasquash.
All squash are called cucurbitaceae, but there are three distinct branches: cucurbita pepo which covers all the summer varieties we’ve enjoyed, zucchini and patty pans among them; cucurbita moschata, which sees butternut as kin, and; cucurbita maxima, the winter family of squash with their beautiful shapes and sizes. Think acorn, ghostly blue hubbard, dark green kabocha and the gorgeous multi-coloured turban squashes to name a few. Many have bumpy and misshapen exteriors, others boast stripes or unusually shaped stem ends, with hundreds of varieties within its category.
There’s a whole world to explore. And botanically speaking, all types of squash are fruits, as they contain seeds and develop from the flower-producing part of the plant.
Many of the vining winter cultivars, including the ubiquitous orange pumpkin, are available through the Penticton Farmers' Market (until the end of October) and at locally focused grocery stores.
But to really get a handle on the cucurbita maxima bounty available, take a leaf-peeping drive to the many farm stands in Keremeos. They’re ready and waiting to get cooked up into some delicious comforting foods.
When purchasing, always go for the heavyweights, as they’ll be more meaty overall. And always save the seeds. You can dry them and try your hand at planting next year, or roast them in a low temperature oven, lightly oiled and salted. They make a wonderful snack while you’re creating comfort food magic, or use as a garnish for a soup, adding a textural element.
When making soup, I like to roast the flesh first for added depth of flavour. Cut into larger pieces, drizzle with a bit of olive oil and a sprinkling of salt, and roast until almost tender in a 350-degree oven. Lately, I’ve been using small pumpkin, and blue hubbard. No need to peel first, as the flesh scrapes away easily with a spoon, and some varieties such as delicata have edible skins.
Adding fall fruits such as apples or pears, roasted alongside, add a delicate sweet nuance to the finished product, and a big hit of fresh ginger, a warming element. Curry and/or coconut milk also make a wonderful addition. I also like to have some of the roasted flesh on hand to add to risotto when needed – the addition of sage works nice here – or diced and incorporated into an autumnal frittata with cheese and any last-of-the-season garden ingredients I have on hand such as chard or kale leaves.
For further inspiration, I look to some of our region’s best restaurants and cafés for squashy kinship.
Award-winning chef Jeff Van Geest of Miradoro Restaurant is currently using organic kabocha, with its vibrant orange flesh and subtle nuttiness, as it makes the “silkiest puree” without the need for cream or butter. He first braises it with a touch of honey and sherry vinegar, Basque Espelette pepper, salt and bay leaf. The resulting luscious puree is served alongside duck confit, farro risotto, braised kale, and a rich carrot and oyster mushroom conserva. It’s a comforting multi-layered dish that exquisitely signals the seasonal shift.
At Wayne & Freda, squash will be used throughout the season in soups and a squash hummus that’s integral to their glow bowl and veggie sandwiches. Sweet and nutty butternut is their variety of choice, first roasted with whole garlic cloves and a handful of fresh thyme. Once it’s caramelized, the cooked squash is blended with chickpeas and toasted sesame puree, a hint of orange and apple cider vinegar until it forms a velvety smooth puree.
Heralding singular ingredients, especially vegetable and fruit varieties, is the focus at Row Fourteen Restaurant at Klippers. Striped and cream-coloured delicata squash is sliced and roasted. As the name suggests, the rind is delicate and delectable, as is the flesh. The dish, big on umami, is presented sitting on a rich warm miso sabayon, essentially a light, warm and whipped custard-like froth, a sprinkling of furikake, a Japanese-inspired ground seed and briny salty mixture adding a textural element, and salmon roe for a colourful salty component.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.